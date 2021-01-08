Trending

Here's your first look at Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' on Netflix

Las Vegas. Plague. Zombies. And the sort of casino heist Danny Ocean wouldn't go anywhere near.

From left, Dave Bautista as Scott Ward, Omari Hardwick As Vanderohe, Tig Notaro as Peters, Samantha Win as Chambers, Colin Jones as Damon, Matthias Schweighöfer as Dieter,Raùl Castillo as Mickey Guzman, and Ana De La Reguera as Cruz in Netflix's "Army of the Dead."
You gotta love a good Las Vegas heist movie. But if there's one thing that definitely was missing from the likes of Oceans 11, it's this:

Zombies.

And so there's Army of the Dead, coming later this year to Netflix.

Here's the official line from Netflix:

Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

Fair enough.

In addition to the Zach Snyder-helmed movie (he's serving as writer, director and producer), there's also a four-hour animated prequel series that will lead into the feature film. It'll touch on the plague's origin story (Area 51 will come into play), and feature the full cast from the film.

And that cast includes Dave Bautista as Scott Ward, Omari Hardwick As Vanderohe, Tig Notaro as Peters, Samantha Win as Chambers, Colin Jones as Damon, Matthias Schweighöfer as Dieter,Raùl Castillo as Mickey Guzman, and Ana De La Reguera as Cruz. You'll also find Theo Rossi (Sons of Anarchy) on board.

Look for both coming later in 2021.

"Army of the Dead" director Zack Snyder.

Dave Bautista as Scotta Ward, and Ella Purnell as Kate Ward in Netflix's "Army of the Dead."

Matthias Schweighöfer, left, as Dieter in Netflix's "Army of the Dead," and director/writer/producer Zack Snyder.

From left, Dave Bautista as Scott Ward, Omari Hardwick As Vanderohe, Tig Notaro as Peters, Samantha Win as Chambers, Colin Jones as Damon, Matthias Schweighöfer as Dieter,Raùl Castillo as Mickey Guzman, and Ana De La Reguera as Cruz in Netflix's "Army of the Dead."

