Here's your first look at Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' on Netflix

From left, Dave Bautista as Scott Ward, Omari Hardwick As Vanderohe, Tig Notaro as Peters, Samantha Win as Chambers, Colin Jones as Damon, Matthias Schweighöfer as Dieter,Raùl Castillo as Mickey Guzman, and Ana De La Reguera as Cruz in Netflix's "Army of the Dead."

You gotta love a good Las Vegas heist movie. But if there's one thing that definitely was missing from the likes of Oceans 11, it's this:

Zombies.

And so there's Army of the Dead, coming later this year to Netflix.

Here's the official line from Netflix:

Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

Fair enough.

In addition to the Zach Snyder-helmed movie (he's serving as writer, director and producer), there's also a four-hour animated prequel series that will lead into the feature film. It'll touch on the plague's origin story (Area 51 will come into play), and feature the full cast from the film.

And that cast includes Dave Bautista as Scott Ward, Omari Hardwick As Vanderohe, Tig Notaro as Peters, Samantha Win as Chambers, Colin Jones as Damon, Matthias Schweighöfer as Dieter,Raùl Castillo as Mickey Guzman, and Ana De La Reguera as Cruz. You'll also find Theo Rossi (Sons of Anarchy) on board.

Look for both coming later in 2021.