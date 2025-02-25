Himmler's bizarre search for the Holy Grail to feature in new documentary series — yes the Indiana Jones movie was based on some truth
Hitler's Treasure Hunters will feature never-before-seen archive footage
Heinrich Himmler's strange search for the Holy Grail is to feature as part of a brand-new documentary series.
You may have watched Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade believing that it’s entirely fictional as Harrison Ford’s swashbuckling hero races with his father (Sean Connery) to get to the Holy Grail before the Nazis.
But actually there's an element of truth to the 1989 movie and one that's explored in Hitler's Treasure Hunters, a new TV series which is likely to air in the US and UK this year (although an exact broadcaster is still to be announced).
As the makers put it: "Following Germany's defeat in World War One, Hitler and his Nazi party needed to raise national morale and unify the masses to further their political ambitions. A galvanizing story for a nation to rally behind was required to cement Germany’s 'supernation' status and racial superiority over its enemies. Enter Heinrich Himmler and his SS treasure-hunting troupe, the Ahnenerbe. A handpicked collection of scientists, occultists, researchers and authors, they scoured the globe for evidence that ancient Aryan’s civilized the world to rewrite Germany’s history and feed Hitler’s racist ideologies."
The six-part series, just announced, will explore how the Ahnenerbe set about their strange quest and will include never-before-seen archive footage. The subject has been explored before both in movies like Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and in fiction.
I recently read — and can recommend — "Otto Eckart's Ordeal", which is a work of historical fiction inspired by a real Otto. As the author Niall Edworthy notes, "a young medievalist — Otto Rahn — was dispatched to find the Holy Grail by the Ahnenerbe, a pseudoscientific branch of the SS established in 1935. The Ahnenerbe (meaning 'ancestral heritage') was the ugly brainchild of Henrich Himmler, ever eager to provide evidence of Ayran superiority and validate the perverse racial doctrines of the Nazi party". While the real Otto died in mysterious circumstances on a mountainside in 1939, the fictional Otto has his own adventure in the book.
We will provide an update when we get an official broadcaster for Hitler's Treasure Hunters in the US and UK. You can watch Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade via Disney Plus in the US and channel4.com in the UK.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The Last Anniversary: cast, plot, trailer and everything we know
ITV renews Unforgotten for another season — and there is a special twist