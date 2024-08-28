Fans of true crime stories have an extra-special new documentary from National Geographic landing on Wednesday, August 28, because Killer Lies: Chasing a True Crime Con Man is a new docuseries about true crime itself.

This new three-part TV show explores a French figure called Stéphane Bourgoin, an expert in serial killers with a tragic past and a drive to unmask mass murderers. Well, that's how he presented himself, but the truth may be very, very different.

Killer Lies: Chasing a True Crime Con Man unmasks Bourgoin to understand who he really is, in order to better understand our fascination with true crime.

So here's how to watch Killer Lies: Chasing a True Crime Con Man online or on TV, depending on which options are available in your region.

How to watch Killer Lies: Chasing a True Crime Con Man in the US

Killer Lies: Chasing a True Crime Con Man premieres on the National Geographic cable channel, Nat Geo, on Wednesday, August 28. All three episodes will air one after another starting at 8 pm ET/PT, running till just before 11 pm (when they all repeat).

If you don't have access to National Geographic, or would rather stream Killer Lies on demand, you'll be glad to know that all of the episodes will be available to watch on Hulu the day after. That's Thursday, August 29.

Hulu costs $7.99 per month for its ad-enabled tier or $17.99 for its ad-free one, and those prices are due to increase a little bit in October so it's worth you signing up now.

Can you watch Killer Lies: Chasing a True Crime Con Man in the UK or AU

Many National Geographic docuseries end up airing on Disney Plus in the UK and Australia. However at the time of writing, it's not been confirmed if Killer Lies: Chasing a True Crime Con Man will follow suit.

That makes it sound like the series won't come out in other parts of the world immediately, as usually international releases of Nat Geo shows is confirmed in advance. If it does come out in the UK or Australia, we'll update this article to let you know.

How to watch Killer Lies: Chasing a True Crime Con Man everywhere else

