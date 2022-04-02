How to watch the Boat Race 2022: it's time for Oxford vs Cambridge

We're back on the Thames this year — the Championship Course, starting at Putney and ending at Mortlake — following a pandemic-induced move to Cambridgeshire (the River Great Ouse, near Ely) for the Boat Race in 2021. Crews from the Universities of Cambridge and Oxford are taking part in the long-standing rivalry to best each other over four (and a quarter) miles on Sunday, April 3.

It's familiar, but heady stuff full of ritual, adrenaline and boatloads of sweat. 2022 marks the 167th annual Men's event and the 76th Women's. The Women's Boat Race has been held on the same day and on the same course as the men's race since 2015.

What time is the Women’s Boat Race?

The Women's event starts at a very precise 14.23 (2.23 pm UK/10.23 am ET) on Sunday, April 3.

What time is the Men’s Boat Race?

The Men's event is due to begin an hour after the Women's event at 15.23 (3.23 pm UK/11.23 am ET) on Sunday, April 3.

How to watch the Boat Race

In the UK the BBC is airing the Boat Race — as it has done for years. The coverage starts on BBC One at 13.50 and covers all four of the races: Women's, Men's and both Reserves races. You can also stream the Boat Race live on the BBC iPlayer. Timings for the races are as follows:

14:23 Women's Boat Race starts

14:43 Women's Reserve Boat Race starts

15:03 Men's Reserve Boat Race starts

15:23 Men's Boat Race starts

If you want to watch the Boat Race, but you're not at home in the UK, you can tune into the event and see who walks away with the win from anywhere in the world —with the help of a virtual private network (otherwise known as a VPN).

Where does the boat race start and finish?

The course for the Boat Race starts just past Putney Bridge then goes under Hammersmith Bridge and Barnes Bridge before it ends at Mortlake, just before Chiswick Bridge. It's a route that follows the Thames as it snakes through southwest London and has been used since 1845.



For more details on the course see the official Boat Race website.

Who won the Boat Race in 2021?

Cambridge scored a Grand Slam in 2021 — its teams were victorious in all events.

The Women's team romped home by almost a length (a winning time of 16 mins 29). The Men’s Race was a close-run thing with Cambridge beating Oxford by a whisker. The Reserves Races saw Cambridge's Goldie and Blondie win the Men's and Women's Reserves Races respectively.

Who are the Boat Race 2022 crews?

Women's Race crews

Oxford

Julia Lindsay

Amelia Standing

Christine Cavallo

Anja Zehfuss

Anastasia Posner

Gabrielle Smith

Erin Reelick

Annie Anezakis

Joe Gellett (COX)

Cambridge

Imogen Grant

Grace Prendergast

Sarah Portsmouth

Bronya Sykes

Ruby Tew

Paige Badenhorst

Caoimhe Dempsey

Adriana Perez Rotondo

Jasper Parish (COX)

Men's Race crew

Oxford

Luca Ferraro

Jamie Hunter

George Finlayson

Simon Schuerch

Ollie Wynne-Griffith

Tom George

James Bernard

Ollie Parish

Charlie Marcus (COX)

Cambridge

Liam Corrigan

David Ambler

Barnabé Delarze

Jack Robertson

Roman Röösli

Charlie Elwes

Angus Groom

Tobias Schröder

Jack Tottem (COX)

