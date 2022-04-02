How to watch the Boat Race 2022: it's time for Oxford vs Cambridge
All the info on the annual sporting fixture — the Boat Race is back in London after 2 years.
We're back on the Thames this year — the Championship Course, starting at Putney and ending at Mortlake — following a pandemic-induced move to Cambridgeshire (the River Great Ouse, near Ely) for the Boat Race in 2021. Crews from the Universities of Cambridge and Oxford are taking part in the long-standing rivalry to best each other over four (and a quarter) miles on Sunday, April 3.
It's familiar, but heady stuff full of ritual, adrenaline and boatloads of sweat. 2022 marks the 167th annual Men's event and the 76th Women's. The Women's Boat Race has been held on the same day and on the same course as the men's race since 2015.
What time is the Women’s Boat Race?
The Women's event starts at a very precise 14.23 (2.23 pm UK/10.23 am ET) on Sunday, April 3.
What time is the Men’s Boat Race?
The Men's event is due to begin an hour after the Women's event at 15.23 (3.23 pm UK/11.23 am ET) on Sunday, April 3.
How to watch the Boat Race
In the UK the BBC is airing the Boat Race — as it has done for years. The coverage starts on BBC One at 13.50 and covers all four of the races: Women's, Men's and both Reserves races. You can also stream the Boat Race live on the BBC iPlayer. Timings for the races are as follows:
- 14:23 Women's Boat Race starts
- 14:43 Women's Reserve Boat Race starts
- 15:03 Men's Reserve Boat Race starts
- 15:23 Men's Boat Race starts
If you want to watch the Boat Race, but you're not at home in the UK, you can tune into the event and see who walks away with the win from anywhere in the world —with the help of a virtual private network (otherwise known as a VPN).
A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, allowing you the ability to watch your favorite TV shows even if you're not at home. We like ExpressVPN— it’s easy to use and has great security measures in place to help put your mind at ease. Additionally, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Where does the boat race start and finish?
The course for the Boat Race starts just past Putney Bridge then goes under Hammersmith Bridge and Barnes Bridge before it ends at Mortlake, just before Chiswick Bridge. It's a route that follows the Thames as it snakes through southwest London and has been used since 1845.
For more details on the course see the official Boat Race website.
Who won the Boat Race in 2021?
Cambridge scored a Grand Slam in 2021 — its teams were victorious in all events.
The Women's team romped home by almost a length (a winning time of 16 mins 29). The Men’s Race was a close-run thing with Cambridge beating Oxford by a whisker. The Reserves Races saw Cambridge's Goldie and Blondie win the Men's and Women's Reserves Races respectively.
Who are the Boat Race 2022 crews?
Women's Race crews
Oxford
- Julia Lindsay
- Amelia Standing
- Christine Cavallo
- Anja Zehfuss
- Anastasia Posner
- Gabrielle Smith
- Erin Reelick
- Annie Anezakis
- Joe Gellett (COX)
Cambridge
- Imogen Grant
- Grace Prendergast
- Sarah Portsmouth
- Bronya Sykes
- Ruby Tew
- Paige Badenhorst
- Caoimhe Dempsey
- Adriana Perez Rotondo
- Jasper Parish (COX)
Men's Race crew
Oxford
- Luca Ferraro
- Jamie Hunter
- George Finlayson
- Simon Schuerch
- Ollie Wynne-Griffith
- Tom George
- James Bernard
- Ollie Parish
- Charlie Marcus (COX)
Cambridge
- Liam Corrigan
- David Ambler
- Barnabé Delarze
- Jack Robertson
- Roman Röösli
- Charlie Elwes
- Angus Groom
- Tobias Schröder
- Jack Tottem (COX)
Famous Boat Race crew members
- Sir Matthew Pinsent - won in 1990 and 1991 (Oxford.)
A highly-decorated rower, since his Boat Race days, he has won 4 Olympics and 10 World Championships gold medals.
- The Winklevoss twins - lost in 2010 (Oxford).
Fans of 2010's film about the founding of Facebook, The Social Network, might remember the twins who — as well as their rowing prowess — are tech entrepreneurs (suing Mark Zuckerburg for millions after alleging he stole their idea for Facebook.)
- Hugh Laurie – lost in 1980 (Cambridge) 1980
The celebrated actor and comedian (A Bit of Fry & Laurie, House, The Night Manager) had a sporty back-story with his dad also rowing for Cambridge.
- Lord Snowdon (aka Antony Armstrong-Jones, the ex-husband of Princess Margaret) - won in 1950 (Cambridge.)
