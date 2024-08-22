Hurry: Netflix loses a classic sci-fi movie with 91% on Rotten Tomatoes tomorrow

For one night only, I'm going to save you the half an hour it takes for you to find something you want to watch on Netflix. A classic 1990s sci-fi comedy is about to leave Netflix, and you've only got one day to watch it.

This movie is Men in Black, which is about to leave the Netflix UK library on Friday, August 23. That means it'll be GONE on Friday, so you'll have to watch one of the best movies on Netflix today.

Starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, Men in Black is about government agents who work for a department that monitors aliens living on Earth. When Smith joins the agency as Agent J under the mentorship of Jones' Agent K, they stumble upon a plot that could destroy the world.

The movie is a certified classic, as you can tell from its 91% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes as well as its three sequels (the second, Men in Black III, is also leaving Netflix UK on the same day).

Men in Black even won an Oscar, for Best Makeup, and was nominated for Best Art Direction and Best Original Musical or Comedy Score (which doesn't exist any more). Not many pop culture franchises can claim that!?

You can watch Men in Black II on Prime Video if you'd like to marathon the movies before the third leaves, though it leaves in early September. Men in Black: International remains on Netflix with no set departure date just yet, but this swaps out the main characters so it's not as vital to watch for fans..

If you live in the US, you can watch Men in Black on Peacock, but there's a ticking clock looming over your head too: it'll be on the streamer until the end of August, but come September it'll be gone too.

There's no word on where Men in Black will land in the UK or US, but you'll still be able to buy the DVD or buy or rent the movie digitally if you're desparate to see it. Since Men in Black is a classic sci-fi movie, it'll probably show up somewhere!