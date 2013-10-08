Jake Canuso to guest-star in Bad Education's Christmas special

Fans of Bad Education were delighted to see teachers Alfie Wickers (Jack Whitehall) and Miss Gulliver (Sarah Solemani) finally get together during the last episode of the series.

And there's much more to come for the pair when the show returns with some special guests for a Christmas special.

"We're delighted to have a Christmas episode, where things will be just as chaotic for Alfie and all at Abbey Grove school," said Jack Whitehall, who co-wrote BBC3 comedy Bad Education with his school pal Freddie Syborn. "We've been lucky to have brilliant guest stars throughout the series and this continues at Christmas with Jake Canuso and Frances Barber joining us."

Frances plays Alfie's mum while Benidorm and Splash star Jake turns up with her to play Alfie's super-tanned Spanish step-father, Javier Garcia-Ramires. Will their arrival upset Alfie and his father (Harry Enfield), who has just started a relationship with new deputy head, Professor Green (Samantha Spiro)?

But fans don't need to wait until Christmas for more Bad Education – they can buy a new book about the show in the meantime. Written by Jack Whitehall and Freddie Syborn, Bad Education: The Teacher's Handbook is filled with hilarious content from the first two series and has extras, such as pupils' report cards and the graffiti found in the staff toilets, plus Alfie's teaching methods and the best ways to scam a free laptop from the government.

