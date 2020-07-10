Joy Reid to host 'The Reidout' on weeknights

Joy Reid, formerly of AM Joy will be shifting to the evening slot in the upcoming weeks. This move also means that she'll be shifting off of weekends and into a full weekday lineup when the show premieres on January 20th.

The Reidout will be a Washington, D.C. based show with a strong political bent (leaning into Reid's impressive experience in the subject as host, novelist, and public speaker). It will focus on one-on-one conversations between the host and her guests and intends to touch on provocative political issues from both sides of the aisle.

When asked about the move, Reid said, “I’m honored and thankful for this opportunity. I’ll always be proud of the work we did on AM Joy by pushing the envelope and tackling pragmatic conversations. I’m eager to carry that same energy into the 7 p.m. hour where we can continue to build on bringing in diverse, smart, and accomplished voices to the table on topics that are important to our viewers.”

Since her career with MSNBC began back in 2011, Reid has covered issues like the Trayvon Martin shooting, the Baltimore protests following the killing of Freddie Gray, Confederate landmark removals and debates, Obama's involvement with the 50th anniversary of Selma and far more. She's also guest hosted shows like The Rachel Maddow Show, All In with Chris Hayes, and The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell.