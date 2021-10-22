Kate Garraway will replace Piers Morgan on 'Life Stories'

Piers Morgan has announced that he is stepping down from ITV's Life Stories, and that he'll be passing the baton to fellow presenter Kate Garraway. The news was revealed via Twitter on Thursday.

In his tweet, Piers wrote: "BREAKING NEWS: I’m quitting Life Stories after 12 years and 100 shows. My final one will be with ⁦my fabulous friend ⁩and she will then present the remaining 3 planned shows of the next series as I leave ITV to host my new global daily show. It’s been a blast! @kategarraway"

Life Stories saw Piers Morgan interviewing a range of high profile guests in order to learn more about them, and previous guests have included Piers' Britain's Got Talent co-star Sharon Osbourne, Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer and the late Captain Tom Moore, who made headlines after raising millions for the NHS.

The chat show has run for 18 seasons on ITV, filmed in front of a studio audience in a one-on-one setting.

An ITV spokeswoman said: "We would like to thank Piers for over a hundred engaging, compelling, and insightful Life Stories over the past 12 years where his interviewees have included the very best names in showbiz, business, and politics.

"We wish him the very best of luck with all of his future ventures. Kate is a brilliant journalist and inquisitive interviewer and we look forward to her forthcoming three shows."

Kate has also weighed in on taking over, saying: "It's a big job, but I've always loved having the chance to talk to people, both on-air and off," she said.

"Everyone has a story to tell and the wonderful thing about this show is that you have the airtime to delve into the areas of guests' lives that the viewers might not know about already. It's also a chance to understand more about the bits we do already know about (both good and bad) and hear it in their own words."