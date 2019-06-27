Live TV streaming service Philo finally has an Android app

What you need to know • There's now a Philo app for Android phones and tablets. • The service has been missing one since its launch in November 2017. • Philo costs $20/month for 58 live channels.

All the way back in November 2017, Philo entered the live TV streaming market with an exciting proposition — dirt cheap live TV at the expense of no sports channels. One of the biggest omissions at the time was the lack of an Android app, but that's finally changing.

If you head to the Google Play Store, you can now download a full-fledged Android app to get Philo on your phone or tablet. Navigation is straightforward, with a bottom bar giving you quick access to your homepage, guide, saved shows, a search feature, and your profile/account details.

This isn't the only big news we've seen for Philo lately. This past April, the company announced that it was removing its base $16/month plan and instead only offering its more expensive $20/month tier as the default choice. You currently get 58 channels for that monthly fee, and of course, can cancel at any time.

Along with that roster of channels, including big names such as AMC, Food Network, History Channel, Comedy Central, and others, Philo also offers unlimited cloud DVR recording and simultaneous streaming on up to three devices at a time.

In addition to the new Android app, Philo works on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, iOS, and on your computer using Chrome, Edge, Firefox, or Safari.