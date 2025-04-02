Netflix adds French comedy caper starring Vincent Cassel as a DJ recruited to bust a criminal gang

Netflix has added a bizarre sounding French comedy about a DJ recruited to take down his trendy young rival.

French movie star Vincent Cassel, who enjoyed his breakout role in the critically acclaimed 1995 social thriller La Haine, plays Scorpex, a once top DJ whose career has taken a nosedive. But then he's contacted by Rose (Laura Felpin), an eccentric French intelligence agent who recruits him to get the better of the very trendy Vestax (Mister V), his young rival. As Netflix puts it, “Scorpex sees it as a chance to return to the top with a banger”.

The trailer (below) follows Scorpex as he's bundled into a car by Rose and asked what he thinks of Vestax. And Scorpex doesn’t hold back — warning for bad language! Rose says he needs to befriend Vestax and to infiltrate the drug gang. It doesn’t look like everything goes to plan as at one point we see Scorpex being dangled out of the side of a moving van with his head almost grazing the road!

Banger - Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Cassel, whose credits include Elizabeth (1998), Ocean’s Twelve (2005), Black Swan (2011) and Jason Bourne (2016), has a chance here to show off his funny side.

He's previously played a fair few bad guys in his career, including his award-winning role as real-life gangster Jacques Mesrine in Mesrine (2009). "I do think villains are more interesting. They’re more fun to play," he once said. "They're far more true to life than really good people."

He's also spoken about how he likes to make movies in both Hollywood and France. "The best thing is to be able to work everywhere, to be called and then you just pick what you want. I've been pretty spoilt."

(Image credit: Netflix)

There’s been very little fanfare from Netflix over Banger’s release, and there’s been no reviews (at the time of writing), so this is very much one to try out if you fancy the concept or are a fan of Vincent Cassel, who was also in the TV series Westworld.

Banger, a one-off comedy special, is directed by Bertrand de Langeron and is available now globally on Netflix.