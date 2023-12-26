Netflix stealthily unveils the first trailer for its biggest movie of 2024

Streaming services have begun to copy network TV's strategy of releasing trailers for shows and movies after existing content. The latest streamer to do this is Netflix, with its most expensive movies ever made.

On Friday, December 22, Netflix released Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire, directed by Zack Snyder and starring an all-star cast including Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam and Djimon Hounsou. As the name suggests, this is just part one in a duology with Part Two: The Scargiver expected to come out Friday, April 19, 2024.

Not much was known about The Scargiver until Part One came out, and some people may have missed the big reveal there too. That's because the trailer for The Scargiver was only released upon A Child of Fire's debut, with the trailer playing after the movie ended.

It's easy for Netflix fans to have missed the trailer for The Scargiver, what with the preview only appearing after 'End of Part One' showed up on screen — you'd be forgiven for having turned off your TV or closed the browser before the video played.

Thankfully, several days later, Netflix released the trailer for The Scargiver on YouTube for everyone to watch. You can see it below:

Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver continues the story of the first movie, about a rebel hiding from a galactic empire on a remote farming planet. When the woman, Kora, finds her village threatened, she assembles a crew of famed warriors to defend the village... which puts her on the radar for said empire.

A Child of Fire followed Kora as she assembled this rag-tag team, and also gave us information on the galactic empire, but didn't go into much detail about their characters. Judging by the trailer, Part Two promises to explore these characters more, and show the group as they have to face off against the empire, with the help of the villagers.

Upon the release of A Child of Fire, the movie immediately shot up to the top of Netflix's streaming charts, keeping the top spot over Christmas Day despite the vast majority of the other spots being taken up by festive flicks. With a budget of $166 million (not including marketing), the movie was reportedly Netflix's biggest-budget film of the year, but the results show it was clearly a worthy gamble.

WIth this success, Part Two: The Scargiver has rapidly become one of Netflix's most anticipated releases of 2024, and the stealthy release of the trailer has only built up excitement. This could well end up being the streamer's biggest release of the year, unless Netflix surprises everyone with an even bigger new movie.