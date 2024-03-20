Netflix's latest Top 10 heist hit has an incredible star-studded cast

Usually when you see an incredible roster of talent, it's on an Oscar-bait drama or blockbuster action-fantasy movie, but Netflix UK subscribers have discovered a low-budget heist movie with an equally stacked cast.

This movie is called Triple 9; it was released in cinemas in the US in early 2016 but didn't see much of a release elsewhere. However after being added to Netflix UK's library on Saturday, March 16, the movie has slowly been building momentum and finally made it onto the top 10 most-streamed movies list four days later, arriving at #7.

Triple 9 is about a crew of former Navy SEALS who carry out a series of heists for the mafia, though their duplicitous employers are just the first of many obstacles that causes their crime spree to carry a startling body count.

The movie stars a huge number of big stars: Casey Affleck, Anthony Mackie, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Woody Harrelson, Aaron Paul, Gal Gadot, Kate Winslet, Norman Reedus, Michael K. Williams and Teresa Palmer. That's a staggering collection of actors given that the movie's budget was "only" $20 million!

Between those stars you're looking at 2 Oscars, 7 BAFTAs, 6 Golden Globes and 6 Emmys, with 13, 16, 25 and 21 nominations respectively, and plenty more nominations and wins from other awards bodies. Kate Winslet, of course, contributes the lion's share of that number, including one of the Oscars for her performance in The Reader. The other Oscar belongs to Casey Affleck for Manchester by the Sea.

The movie was directed by John Hillcoat, who's best known for directing The Road and The Proposition as well as plenty of music videos and episodes of Special Ops: Lioness and George & Tammy.

Despite this ferocious acting talent, Triple 9 wasn't received very well when it came out. It just about made its budget back but received mixed reviews and failed to make much of a splash. It didn't release in many regions outside of the US and, in the US, its release coincided with Eddie the Eagle which is one of the best films ever made.

Netflix viewers rarely take reviews into account when picking their streaming movie though, and the amazing cast is likely enough to turn even the most curious heads towards Triple 9. I think I'll be watching it tonight!