An overlooked 2023 spy show seizes Netflix Top 10 spot

While Netflix UK's Top 10 most-streamed movies list often contains a rag-tag band of classic, new and Netflix Original films, the streamer's top 10 TV shows list is often just a who's who of all new Original TV shows on Netflix that week. However, there's a surprising new entry on the list.

This new TV show is Gray, and you'd be forgiven for never having heard of it since this 2023 TV series didn't air in the UK upon release. It was added to Netflix on Friday, March 15, and by the end of the weekend it was the third most-watched show on Netflix UK.

Gray stars Patricia Clarkson as Cornelia Gray. Two decades ago she was a CIA operative, but she's been hiding for 20 years as her superiors think she's a traitor. However, she's brought back after a mole begins to leak secrets from her old unit.

The show also stars Rupert Everett, Wendy Crewson, Lydia West and Shawn Doyle. It was first released in September 2023, created by Lionsgate, but it hasn't been available to watch in the UK since it debuted.

It's safe to say that Gray didn't make huge waves when it came out — to date it still doesn't have enough reviews on Rotten Tomatoes to have a full official rating — but user reviews are gently positive.

While Gray may not join the list of the best spy thrillers on Netflix, it's a great alternative to the current most-watched show on the streamer right now: The Gentlemen. This Guy Ritchie-created British crime-comedy show may also scratch an itch if you want some crime thriller fun, but it's a lot more light-hearted than Gray. If you want some serious drama, Gray will be what you need.

The other shows currently on Netflix UK's most-watched fat list are Ruth Jones and James Corden noughties comedy Fat Friends at #2, Netflix Original romance One Day at #4, crime docuseries The Program at #5, kids show Hot Wheels: Let's Race at #6, American detective comedy Monk at #7, French crime docuseries The Outreau Case at #8, Love is Blind season 6 at #9 and German sci-fi thriller The Signal at #10.