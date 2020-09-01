Nicole Byer Will Host The Emmy's 5-Night Creative Arts Event

This year’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be hosted by Nicole Byer and will be spread out in virtual ceremonies from September 14-19th. The first four nights are going to be broadcast on Emmys.com, while the final night will be broadcast as a two-hour ceremony on FXX.

Beyer is the host of Netflix's competitive baking show, Nailed It!, and made history this season as the first black woman to be nominated in the category of Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program.

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards are traditionally spread out over two nights; however, given the pandemic The Academy has opted to instead spread the ceremony out over five nights.

In addition to Nicole Byer, the TV Academy has released a list of presenters for the ceremonies:

Monica Aldama (Cheer), Jeff Bridges (The Old Man), Rose Byrne (Mrs. America), Bobby Cannavale (Homecoming), Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black; Disclosure), Desus Nice & The Kid Mero (Desus & Mero), Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian; Better Call Saul), Brandee Evans (P-Valley), Chris Hardwick (The Wall; The Talking Dead), Jerry Harris (Cheer), Thomas Lennon (Reno 911), Daryl Mitchell (NCIS: New Orleans), Hilarie Burton Morgan (Friday Night In With The Morgans), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Friday Night In With The Morgans; The Walking Dead), Erin Moriarty (The Boys), Lamorne Morris (Woke), Leslie Odom Jr. (Central Park), Jeremy Pope (Hollywood), Issa Rae (A Black Lady Sketch Show; Insecure), Monica Raymund (Hightown), Drew Scott (Property Brothers: Forever Home; Brother vs. Brother) and Wanda Sykes (Crank Yankers; The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).

If you want to watch the Creative Arts Emmy Awards you can catch them at 8pm EDT September 14-16 on Emmys.com and September 17 on FXX.

The Primetime Emmys are a different animal. Those will air later in the month on September 20th and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. That show will be broadcast on ABC.