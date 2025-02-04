Nikki and Jack's wedding venue in Silent Witness revealed and you can get wed there too!

Silent Witness fans got the perfect end to the latest series as Dr Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox) and Jack Hodgson (David Caves) finally got married.

At one stage in the episode, it looked like Nikki might be getting cold feet, but it became apparent what she was actually worried about was having a huge wedding. Instead, the pair tied the knot at a registry office with just their colleagues Harriet (Maggie Steed) and Kit (Francesca Mills) as guests. The scenes were shot at Two Temple Place, situated on Victoria Embankment in London. There's a Downton Abbey connection as Rose's (Lily James) wedding was also shot at Two Temple Place. The Crown, Bridget Jones’ Baby and The Batman were also filmed there.

Harriet and Kit prepare to throw confetti on Nikki and Jack... the (Image credit: BBC)

Two Temple Place was built in 1895 for William Waldorf Astor and you can visit it on certain days if you fancy exploring Nikki and Jack’s wedding venue. You could even get married there!

Yep, their website declares: "For a unique and unforgettable city wedding, couples have exclusive hire of Two Temple Place so will never overlap with another event — the house is all yours for the day." We can't imagine it's especially cheap though being located near the Strand and not far from the West End theatres!

Nikki went dress shopping but eventually decided on a small affair (Image credit: BBC)

Moments before they got married Nikki embarked on a big speech. "I've had the hearts of so many people in my hands. As a scientist, I know every detail of the human heart and yet for so long my own has been a mystery to me. Isn't that a wonder?" She ended it by saying: "I'm giving my heart to you". Jack replied: “And I'm giving mine to you and I promise to cherish it." Nikki: "I promise to keep yours safe". Jack: "Shall we walk in together." Nikki: "Always". Bless!

Jack and Nikki dance in Trafalgar Square (Image credit: BBC)

On their wedding night, the pair were seen dancing in Trafalgar Square to Wings by English singer Birdy. It was the fairytale series ending viewers wanted and it also felt that the writers were making the most of the London scenery before heading off to Birmingham where the next series will be. Nikki has been asked by the Home Office to set up a centre of excellence in Birmingham but they planned to force Harriet to retire. Nikki, though, said she'd only go if Harriet remained as her boss. So it looks like the next series will see Nikki, Jack, Kit and Harriet all in place.

Silent Witness season 28 is on BBC iPlayer to catch up on. Silent Witness season 29 will begin in 2026.