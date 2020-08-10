Peacock is getting Larry Wilmore back on TV

Larry Wilmore, left, as seen with Lilly Singh, right, and Quinta Brunson on "A Little Late With Lilly Singh." Wilmore is getting a weekly series on NBCUniversal's Peacock service in September 2020.

A lot has changed since The Nightly Show was unceremoniously canceled by Comedy Centra back in August 2016. It lived in the same vein as The Daily Show. Funny and smart, and a must-watch in the midst of that crazy presidential election.

Since then, Wilmore's podcast, Black on the Air (you can't say the man doesn't get a joke) has become a must-listen event for all the same reasons. It's smart. It's funny. It's a more than a little pissed off.

And now, Wilmore is coming back to TV with a new weekly series. Peacock has ordered 11 episodes of an as-yet "Untitled Larry Wilmore Show" (presumably that won't be the title, and I'd love to see "Black on the Air" cross over) to premiere sometime in September.

On it, Wilmore "will have real discussions with high profile people from all different backgrounds including sports, politics and entertainment. Each episode will not only cover the election but will also engage in the important conversations of the week. It will be funny, sometimes serious, potentially awkward and most definitely honest."

Wilmore also has an overall production deal with Universal TV.

"I'm honored to have the chance to not only be back on television but to partner with the great team at Peacock," Wilmore said in a press release. "Apparently there's a lot going on in the world right now and a big election happening soon, so I'm happy to have a place in the conversation."

Peacock is available on most any device that isn't Roku or Amazon Fire TV (at the time of this publication, the two largest streaming platforms had yet to reach a deal with Peacock) and is available with a free ad-supported tier. Peacock Premium runs $4.99 a month and includes more content, plus some new exclusives. An additional $5 a month will get rid of most advertising.