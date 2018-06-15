PlayStation 4 gains the NBC Sports app

If you've got a PlayStation 4 and are jonsein' for some NBC Sports, you now have access to the broadcater's official PS4 app.

That'll get you a whole world of sports that otherwise is seen across the NBC properties — such as NBC, NBCSN, the Golf Channel and the Olympic Channel.

Full presser follows.

NBC SPORTS APP NOW AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD ON PLAYSTATION®4

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 14, 2018 – The NBC Sports app, which live streams thousands of hours of premium NBC Sports content annually, is now available for download on PlayStation®4 (PS4™), NBC Sports Digital announced today.

With the addition of PS4 – one of the industry's leading digital entertainment platforms – the NBC Sports App is available on most major devices and platforms, including Amazon (Fire TV, Fire Stick, Fire Smart TVs, Fire tablets), Android (Android phones/tablets), Apple (iPhone, iPad, Apple TV), Windows (Xbox, Windows10), Chromecast, Roku, and select Samsung Smart TVs.

The NBC Sports app, which is powered by Playmaker Media, annually streams thousands of hours of premium content that is presented across NBC, NBCSN, Golf Channel, and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA. NBC Sports possesses an unparalleled collection of television rights agreements, partnering with some of the most prestigious sports properties in the world, including the International Olympic Committee and United States Olympic Committee, the NFL, NHL, NASCAR, INDYCAR, PGA TOUR, The R&A, PGA of America, Churchill Downs, Premier League, Tour de France, French Open, and many more.

Already in 2018, the NBC Sports app has streamed the NHL Winter Classic, NHL All-Star Game, Super Bowl LII, PyeongChang Winter Olympics, Premier League, Stanley Cup Playoffs and Stanley Cup Final, PLAYERS Championship, French Open, and Triple Crown, among others. Beginning Thursday, authenticated users can use the NBC Sports app to live stream Telemundo's Spanish-language coverage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.