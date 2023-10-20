Princess Diana movie dubbed a 'horror' storms Netflix Top 10

Perhaps the least festive Christmas movie ever has proven itself a hit on Netflix UK. After being added on Wednesday, October 18, Princess Diana drama Spencer has shot up the streamer's movie ranking to the fourth spot.

Spencer depicts a three-day Christmas celebration at Sandringham Estate for the royal Windsor family, and it follows Diana as she struggles to contend with the pressures of joining the royal family, her existential crisis about her part in it and her husband's infidelities.

It stars Kristen Stewart in a surprising star-making turn for the Twilight actress, along with Sally Hawkins, Sean Harris and Timothy Spall. The movie is as much of a psychological thriller as it is a drama, with some bizarre dream sequences and stressful interactions.

These "experiential" elements didn't go down well with everyone, and Spencer sits at 52% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing. In fact, a New York Times review referred to it as a "horror movie" as well as a love story and Christmas movie, pointing out the tonal whiplash you can get from watching it.

A possible point of contention is that Lady Di has a continued passionate fanbase in the UK, and this borderline-arthouse movie perhaps isn't the easiest watching for people who just want to appreciate their favorite royal.

Saying that, critics were much more favorable on the story. It has 83% RT critics score and even netted an Academy Award nomination, for Best Actress for Kristen Stewart.

It's certainly not a movie for everyone, something that Netflix audiences are likely finding at the moment. If you want a factual exploration of the life and times of Diana, Princess of Wales, then this isn't the film for you. It only covers three days of her life and is much more involved in her psychology and mental state than wider events in her life.

Plus, if you've heard that it takes place over the festive season and want a nice heartwarming Christmas tale, this definitely isn't for you! It's not about families coming together, but about them falling apart!

However, if you're simply a fan of great dramas or thrillers, whether or not it's based on a true story, then Spencer will be right up your street.

No matter how divisive Spencer proved, it's no match for Naomi Watts-starrer Diana from 2013. That sits at 7% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and 26% audience score, so fans of Princess Di can save their anger for that movie.