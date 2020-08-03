Sam Neill returns to Jurassic Park

Though we had confirmation of Sam Neill (Dr. Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Dr. Ellie Sattler) and Jeff Goldblum's (Ian Malcom) return in Jurassic World: Dominion, it still feels surreal to think about the fact that we'll have the original trio together on-screen again over thirty years later.

While COVID has slowed production down, the cast and crew returned to set several weeks ago to attempt to continue filming on what they deem to be a "COVID safe set". Several crew members contracted the virus early on, but their team still feels that it's safe to continue. As it happens, one Sam Neill is headed out to meet them to begin his part in the film.

Hold onto your hats- gettin' my old one back on this week , and facing off dinosaurs once again. Best yet .Excited and terrified- these things will kill ya. With @LauraDern @BryceDHoward @prattprattpratt #JeffGoldblum @colintrevorrow I'm obviously a little more ...grizzled now.. pic.twitter.com/zYtG5uadB2August 2, 2020

Despite the fact that there are evident dangers - and plenty of obvious jokes, given the fact that the entire franchise is built off the dangers of the hubris of man in the face of nature - it's hard not to be thrilled at this news. Neill has been very conscious of the pandemic from the jump, so he must at least feel vaguely confident in the safety of the set.

The details of Neill, Dern and Goldblum's characters' involvement is largely unknown at this point, but it feels safe to guess that none of them are going to be particularly happy about this whole dinosaurs roaming free situation. And, of course, there's still the question of how they'll react to the existence of young Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon).

As of right now, the film's still set to release on June 11, 2021.