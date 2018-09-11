Scener is like Twitch, but for videos

Have you ever been watching a movie and thought to yourself "this is pretty great, but what if I was able to get simultaneous commentary from internet-type people doing all the fun internet-type things people do when they're on the internet?"

Or have you ever been watching a movie and thought to yourself "this is pretty great, but I've got some really fun things to say about this movie that I think the world needs to hear!"

Welcome, boys and girls, to Scener. It's livestreamed commentary alongside some of your favorite movies. Think Twitch, but for Netflix.

You can watch live video commentary — or host your own.

Here's how it works: You'll need Netflix or Hulu or YouTube for watching your shows. And then you'll need a computer that can comfortable run Chrome, and you'll need the Scener Chrome extension. Fire it all up and find a show (or a host) you want to watch, and you'll be watching a movie or show along with the host's commentary. (Again, pretty much just like if you were watching someone doing some live gaming over Twitch.)

That's the bare basics for watching along with Scener. If you want to host your own show, you'll also need a webcam and headset, and you'll need to sign up with Scener. Maybe a little lighting would be good, too.

You don't have to talk through all three hours of The Godfather . In fact, that's a pretty lousy idea. Hosts can pause and resume recording whenever they want throughout a movie or show, and Scener keeps things synced up. And once you're done, the folks at Scener review your recording just to make sure the obvious (and inevitable) doesn't happen.

And Scener has a little star power behind all this. Want to watch The L Word alongside the likes of actress Doira Baird and her partner? Done.

Is this the greatest idea ever? Or the worst? That's very much going to depend on what generation you hail from, most likely. Me? I don't even like hearing the voices in my head when I'm watching a movie. But my kids? They'll watch anyone else doing something online for hours at a time. So what the hell do I know.

Check out Scener.com

Get the Scener Chrome extension{.cta.large}