Sue Clever makes I'm a Celebrity viewers 'tear up' with emotional adoption story

I'm a Celebrity 2022 viewers got treated to a very emotional moment on today's episode, courtesy of Sue Cleaver. The Coronation Street legend revealed the surprising way she met her birth mother to the other celebs and there wasn't a dry eye left at home judging by viewers' reactions on social media.

The soap star started by revealing to the other campers how acting saved her because she struggled with attachment disorders growing up.

"I think it started in my teens, trying on personalities like is this who I am, does this suit me? Should I be like this? I was never my authentic self ever", she told the others.

Sue went on to explain that she was 24 and in drama school when a man at the Royal Exchange theatre came up to her and said she was the spitting image of his wife when he met her. He then asked her date of birth and where she was born, after which the man proceeded to call his wife and said: "I found her".

What an incredible story, Sue ❤️ #ImACeleb

Turns out his wife was indeed Sue's birth mother, who had given her up for adoption when she had her, in her teens.

"She did what she had to do and I'm glad because I grew up in a very loving family", Sue added.

She also revealed that since then, her birth mother has met her adoptive mother and that they all get along. She also has two half-sisters, who are both in the entertainment industry.

She ended the heartwarming moment by saying: "It's a nice ending. I'm very lucky. I'm usually quite a private person but I opened up. I just felt really, really safe and supported and I think everyone else does and I think that they just naturally these things just come out. It felt good to share."

The other campers were both surprised and touched by Sue's story, with footballer Jill saying: "That is the most incredible story I think I've ever heard."

And it wasn't just the I'm a Celebrity 2022 campers who were emotional — viewers at home got teary too.

One viewer wrote: "Sue’s story about her mum and birth mum was so sweet. so happy for her #imaceleb".

"Sue Cleaver's adoption story. Wow. #ImACeleb", another said.

A third added: "Sue what a beautiful story #ImACeleb".

sue's story about her mum and birth mum was so sweet. so happy for her #imaceleb

Sue Cleaver's adoption story. Wow. #ImACeleb

Sue 🥺 what a beautiful story ❤️😭 #ImACeleb

Even presenters Ant & Dec themselves weighed in on their own Twitter account to say: "How wonderful is this story from Sue? Lovely to hear. A #ImACeleb".

Responding to their tweet, one viewer wrote: "Made me tear up a bit!"

How wonderful is this story from Sue? Lovely to hear. A#ImACeleb

Another also wrote: "That's so lovely, you never know or hear much about a celebs life as they keep it behind closed doors, private, but It is lovely to hear her inspirational, motivational childhood. I never knew she was adopted and I am proud she was able to have that courage to open up to the camp."

Well done for sharing, Sue!