Tablo launches new over-the-air DVRs with even more built-in storage

Tablo today announced air of new over-the-air boxes that address one of the bigger barriers to entry: You no longer have to purchase and install your own hard drive, or make do with Tablo's lone internal offering of a mere 64 gigabytes.

The new Tablo Dual and Tablo Quad feature two and four tuners, respectively, and allow you to attach an over-the-air antenna and stream that free TV to multiple devices on your home network — as well as record at will.

The new Tablo Dual has a 128GB hard drive installed — that's double the storage of the old Tablo Dual — and the Tablo Quad comes with a 1TB hard drive.

Tablo says the Dual will allow for up to 80 hours of HD recording, and the Quad can pack away a whopping 700 hours of HD recording. Both boxes continue to allow for external storage and can handle up to 8TB.

"The recent surge in new cord cutters has resulted in an increased demand for OTA DVR solutions that are simple to set up and use," Grant Hall, CEO of Nuvyyo, said in a press release. "With onboard storage, the new Tablo DUAL 128GB and Tablo QUAD 1TB meet this need as all the customer needs to do is attach a TV antenna and their Tablo DVR is ready to record and stream live TV to all their internet-connected devices, right out of the box."

While installing a hard drive in previous Tablo models didn't exactly require a degree in electrical engineering, it definitely was a barrier to entry that competitors in this space didn't have. (Really it was just a matter of working some screws and plugging in the drive.)

The Tablo Dual 128GB will retail for $170 in the United States, and $235 in Canada. The Tablo Quad 1TB will run $240 in the states and $330 up north.

You can order them both today from Tablo .

All Tablo OTA DVRs feature:

Broad App & Platform Support

Tablo OTA DVRs are powered by the full range of Tablo apps, making it easy for cord cutters to watch, pause, and record live network broadcast TV programs on:

Streaming media devices: Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV Smart TVs: Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV

iOS/Android smartphones and tablets

PC/MAC computers

Free Regular Updates & Basic DVR Functions

All generations of Tablo OTA DVR devices receive free regular firmware and app updates, as well as basic DVR functionality, including:

24 hours of TV Guide Data (traditional grid guide)

Manual recording (one-time or recurring)

Playback controls including pause, rewind, and fast-forward

Support for 5.1 Surround Sound passthrough

Optional Tablo Guide Data Service: All Tablo OTA DVRs include a 30-day free trial of the Tablo TV guide data service which gives cord cutters total control over DVR scheduling and viewing. Along with episode and series synopses, cover art, and metadata for programs airing over the next two weeks, a Tablo TV Guide Data Service subscription provides powerful, and yet easy-to-use advanced DVR features like: ++One-touch series recording (ALL or ALL NEW) Advanced recording options (adjustable start/stop times, keep X recordings, record by channel) ++Automatic extended time on live TV show recordings ++Automatic avoidance of duplicate recordings ++Out-of-home streaming via Tablo Connect, and much more

Optional Tablo Automatic Commercial Skip Service: All Tablo OTA DVRs include a 30-day free trial of the optional Tablo Premium Service subscription which enables the Automatic Commercial Skip feature. Automatic Commercial Skip makes it easy to enjoy most recordings from Tablo OTA DVRs without any commercial interruptions, eliminating manual fast-forwarding. Unlike other offerings which rely on intensive computing power or humans to identify commercial breaks, Tablo uses a cloud-based hybrid of digital signal processing (DSP) algorithms and machine learning to deliver more accurate results.

Both OTA DVRs are available now exclusively at TabloTV.com.