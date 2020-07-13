'The Alienest: Angel of Darkness' drops new trailer before premiere

If you've been chomping at the bit for more The Alienist: Angel of Darkness content while you waited for season two to drop, TNT Drama has released one final trailer ahead of the season two premiere this coming Sunday (July 19th). The series will kick off with two episodes back to back starting at 9PM Eastern, so don't forget to tune in or set your DVRs accordingly.

Now, let's take a look at that trailer--

I don't know about you, but 'she's a renegade in a corset' is basically all I need to pledge allegiance to a show.

This season will follow Sara (Dakota Fanning) after opening her own detective agency. One can imagine she'll face all the struggles expected of a woman running her own business at the turn of the century, but she can handle it if this trailer's any indication. Fanning will be joined by Luke Evans (playing John Moore) and Daniel Brühl (reprising his role as Dr. Kreizler). Their investigation will take them down a dangerous road that's filled with issues of the time. The TNT drama promises to shine a light on corruption, press sensationalism, and the role of women in society. Some things never change.

For those who haven't had a chance to check out the series, here's the synopsis from TNT:

The Alienist is an upcoming American drama television series based on the novel of same name by Caleb Carr. The psychological thriller drama is set in 1896, when a series of gruesome murders of boy prostitutes has gripped the city. Newly appointed top cop Teddy Roosevelt calls upon Dr. Laszlo Kreizler, a criminal psychologist -- aka alienist -- and newspaper illustrator John Moore to conduct the investigation in secret. Joining them in the probe is Sara Howard, a headstrong secretary at Police Headquarters.