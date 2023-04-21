The Diplomat fans have 'West Wing vibes' as they praise show

Netflix's latest political thriller The Diplomat has just arrived on the streaming service, and viewers are already full of praise for the new show.

For those not in the know, The Diplomat follows the newly-assigned US Ambassador to the UK, Kate Wyler (played by Keri Russell). Kate (and her husband, fellow career diplomat, Hal) are used to working in crisis zones, and she was due to ship out to Kabul in Afghanistan. However, a crisis involving a British naval vessel sees her instead being sent to London by the President of the United States.

There, she's forced to adapt to life in a luxury home whilst trying to repair and forge strategic alliances, defuse international incidents, and adjust to both her role and her new colleagues.

The Netflix series has been penned by Deborah Cahn, who has previously worked on Grey's Anatomy, Homeland, and The West Wing. Early reactions from fans seem to be pretty positive, and there have been a few viewers who have drawn comparisons between this slick new thriller and Aaron Sorkin's much-loved NBC classic.

One fan wrote: "Keri Russell could be in anything & I would love it but she's amazing in #TheDiplomat only 1 episode in but I already love it...it's totally giving me West Wing vibes."

Keri Russell could be in anything & I would love it but she’s amazing in #TheDiplomat only 1 episode in but I already love it…it’s totally giving me West Wing vibes pic.twitter.com/rUkrurfBflApril 20, 2023 See more

Another wrote: "The Diplomat, new on Netflix. 1st episode states a bit all over the place but by the end settles into an entertaining rhythm. Great cast. Hooked me already. As the reviews have said, a modern day West Wing quality drama."

The Diplomat, new on Netflix. 1st episode starts a bit all over the place but by the end settles into an entertaining rhythm. Great cast. Hooked me already. As the reviews have said, a modern day West Wing quality dramaApril 20, 2023 See more

Another added: "The diplomat is giving west wing vibes. I like it", and there were plenty more viewers lining up to heap praise on the show.

The diplomat is giving west wing vibes . I like itApril 21, 2023 See more

Just finished the first episode of The Diplomat and Keri Russell is absolutely amazing! Yeah, this series promises to be extraordinary. Started today on Netflix!April 20, 2023 See more

BTW, The Diplomat on Netflix? Amazing show if geopolitics and spycraft is your thing.April 20, 2023 See more

The Diplomat on Netflix IS REALLY GOOD.April 21, 2023 See more

Along with Keri Russell, the series also stars Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler, Rory Kinnear as Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge, Michael McKean as President William Rayburn, Ato Essandoh as Deputy Chief of Mission Stuart Heyford, Ali Ahn as CIA Station Chief, Eidra Graham, and David Gyasi as Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison. You can find out a little bit more about the stars with our The Diplomat cast guide.

The Diplomat is now streaming exclusively on Netflix. And if you're looking for more shows to watch, check out our recommendations for the best Netflix shows you should be streaming right now.