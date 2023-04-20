The Diplomat cast: who's who in the political thriller series

The Diplomat is a new thriller series with a great cast, centered around career diplomat Katherine Wyler, who lands the job of US ambassador to the UK.

It's no easy job, especially as threats of war continue to bubble over across the world, forcing Kate to diffuse international crises, forge strategic alliances, and adjust to her new life in the UK, while also dealing with conflicts in her own marriage to a fellow diplomat.

The Diplomat showrunner Debora Cahn has worked on Homeland and The West Wing so she's no stranger to the thrilling world of global politics, and she's assembled a great cast for the new series.

So who's in The Diplomat? Here's everything you need to know...

Keri Russell as Katherine Wyler

Katherine "Kate" Wyler is the newly appointed US Ambassador to Britain. But she was hoping to be sent to Afghanistan rather than London and doesn't particularly want the job. It's especially complicated when she's forced to navigate a global crisis.

She's played by Keri Russell, known for her Elizabeth Jennings in The Americans. She has also starred in movies such as Mission: Impossible III, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and the comedy horror Cocaine Bear.

Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler

Hal Wyler is Kate's long-term husband and is also a brilliant diplomat, but his wife's new job soon causes some tension between the two as they're forced to adjust to a new life in London.

Rufus Sewell is best known for his roles in Prime Video's The Man in the High Castle and ITV period drama Victoria, and he's appeared in films such as The Legend of Zorro, The Holiday, and The Father.

Rory Kinnear as Nicol Trowbridge

Nicol Trowbridge is the "foul-mouthed and tetchy" Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and one of the many people Kate has to work alongside.

He's played by Rory Kinnear who has recently starred in the Netflix movie Bank of Dave and creepy A24 horror Men. He is also known for starring in Years and Years and the disturbing first episode of Black Mirror.

Michael McKean as William Rayburn

William Rayburn is the President of the United States, who Kate works alongside on the American side of things.

This character is played by Michael McKean who is known for his role as Chuck McGill in the hit series Better Call Saul as well as his roles in Clue and This Is Spinal Tap.

Nana Mensah as Billie Appiah

Billie Appiah is the White House Chief of Staff, working closely alongside President William Rayburn.

Nana Mensah is known for her role as Amara Josephine Achola in the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why and made her directorial debut with Queen of Glory, where she also played the role of Sarah Obeng.

Ato Essandoh as Stuart Hayford

Stuart Hayford is Kate’s deputy chief of mission at the US Embassy in London.

Ato Essandoh played the role of D'Artagnan in Django Unchained, and is also known for his recurring appearance as Reverend Darnell Potter in Blue Bloods. Additionally, he also voiced some radio characters in the video game Saints Row: The Third.

David Gyasi as Austin Dennison

Austin Dennison is the British Foreign Secretary and another key figure who appears in The Diplomat.

David Gyasi is known for his role as Agreus in Prime Video's Carnival Row and has also starred in movies such as The Dark Knight Rises and Cloud Atlas.

Ali Ahn as Eidra Graham

Eidra Graham is the chief of the CIA station in London, one of the largest CIA hubs in the world. She manages the very close and complicated relationship between the CIA and MI6 and has an important job to do.

Ali Ahn is known for her role as Suzanne Wu in Netflix's Raising Dion and Sarina in the series Next.

The Diplomat is streaming on Netflix now.