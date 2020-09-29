The first trailer for 'The Craft: Legacy' is here

It's rare that a major film slides in completely under the radar, but that's exactly what can be said about Blumhouse and Sony's The Craft: Legacy. Deciding to forgo marketing on a continuation of a cult favorite like The Craft can mean a myriad of things, not all of them bad. Given the pandemic and the state of movie theaters and the standard film release structure, that sentiment becomes even more true.

Let's take a look at the trailer.

Looks like your standard The Craft fare. A small coven finds its fourth in another outcast just like them, the rest of the coven's willing to go to lengths the fourth isn't, mayhem ensues. Some viewers are prone to looking down at sequels or continuations but, outside of the shoehorned "We are the weirdos, mister," this follow-up looks pretty fun.

The Craft: Legacy will star Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna, Nicholas Galitzine, Michelle Monaghan and David Duchovny. The film was written and directed by Zoe Lister-Jones.