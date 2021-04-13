'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' trailer is here, and it's hilarious

If there was one thing we left The Hitman's Bodyguard wanting more of, it was Salma Hayek. (OK, that's also true of pretty much anything she's in.) But our prayers have been answered in The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, which now has a full trailer.

Add Antonio Banderas into the mix? Things are going to get that much better. And funnier.

The gist, for those catching up, is as follows:

The world’s most lethal odd couple — bodyguard Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) and hitman Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) — are back on another life-threatening mission. Still unlicensed and under scrutiny, Bryce is forced into action by Darius’s even more volatile wife, the infamous international con artist Sonia Kincaid (Salma Hayek). As Bryce is driven over the edge by his two most dangerous protectees, the trio get in over their heads in a global plot and soon find that they are all that stand between Europe and a vengeful and powerful madman (Antonio Banderas).

How could you top that? If you've paid any sort of attention to this movie, you already know that there's one major star we (and the trailer) have left out.

Morgan Freeman.

Lionsgate is being cagy about who, exactly, Freeman plays in the movie, and how that character has anything to do with anything. For sure it's going to be good, though.

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard drops on June 16.