The streaming platform, Tubi, announced debut for indie filmmaker R.L. Scott's Lazarus

Today, Tubi, a division of FOX Entertainment, announced the debut for its action thriller, Lazarus. The feature-length film will debut exclusively on Tubi on February 26. Lazarus comes from R.L. Scott and stars Sean Riggs, Costas Mandylor, Aerial Miranda, Shane Brolly, Nicki Micheaux, Noel Gugliemi, Linc Hand, Adamo Palladino, and R&B superstar Mya. The debut date is for both the U.S. and Canada.

R.L. Scott is an indie filmmaker, born in America but was raised in Bahai, Brazil. He has produced seven features and several shorts. He began his filmmaker journey at the age of 15, writing, directing, shooting, and even choreographing action scenes. With his newest project, Lazarus, he hopes to deliver a powerful superhero story in a day and age where that’s mainly been a space reserved for notable names. The film was produced by R.L. Scott and Justin “Jtrx” Echols; and executive produced by Sean Riggs, Eddie Riggs, and Edward Davie.

R.L. Scott both wrote and directed Lazarus. It features a diverse and talented cast in an otherwordly Los Angeles setting. The film centers around a man named Riggs who is killed, but his death is a brief affair. Upon regaining consciousness, he discovers he has been gifted with extraordinary powers that allow him to fight the organization responsible for plunging his city into darkness.

Lazarus joins Tubi’s massive global library of over 30,000 movies and television shows. Tubi recently announced record Monthly Active Users reached 33 million in August, an increase of 65% year-over-year. The service gives fans of films and television programs an easy way to discover new, completely free content.