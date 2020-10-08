The trailer for 'A West Wing Special' is here to make you tear up

"This isn't just a staged reading: it's a call to action," says the description for the trailer of A West Wing Special. The cast has teamed up with When We All Vote to help inspire voters to get out to the polls in the most critical election of any of our lifetimes. All of the aforementioned parties have also teamed up to make you emotional, whether you're a die hard fan of the series or you're just meeting up with these characters today.

Score matters, y'all.

All of the players are in place, the stage is set, and they're ready to remind you how much your vote matters.

The special was filmed at the Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles with a whole host of COVID-19 protocols in place. The recreated episode, “Hartsfield’s Landing," premiered back in 2002 and is widely touted as their best showing. It also happens to be particularly pertinent to the current goings on in America. Martin Sheen, Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford, Sterling K. Brown, Elisabeth Moss and several other cast members will return to reprise their roles for the staged show.

The special presentation will also include guest appearances by Michelle Obama, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Samuel L. Jackson, and President Bill Clinton. As you can guess by all these appearances, the special was never going to simply be a recreation of an episode. Look forward to lots of surprises when A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote lands on HBO Max on October 15th.