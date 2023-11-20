The Traitors continues in your living room with this Black Friday board game deal
The popular board game is almost a third off
Only 20-odd contestants get to star in each series of The Traitors, but if you missed the call-out for The Traitors season 2 then there's another way to play: at home.
No, we're not being coy about you heckling the show from your sofa; a popular The Traitors board game was released in August and it quickly proved a hit. If you haven't played it yet, a Black Friday deal might make it a lot easier, ready for you to sew distrust across your family or friends for Christmas.
Normally, 'The Traitors - Official Board Game' (as it's called) costs £26.99, but a few different stores are reducing it in the sales. The best at the time of writing is Amazon, selling it at £18.32 in a limited-run sale, but Very is close behind at £19.99
The Traitors Official Board Game:
was £26.99, now £18.32 at Amazon
There's 32% off this popular board game inspired by the BBC's version of The Traitors, for 4-6 players. This deal makes it a great Christmas bargain, as a play session will fit between the festive lunch and napping along to the King's Speech.
If the Amazon deal sells out, you can buy the board game for £19.99 in a deal at Very.
The board game does its best to replicate the experience of The Traitors. While it doesn't come with Claudia Winkelman or tickets to a Scottish castle, and no-one will be winning any part of £120,000 (well, unless your family is very generous), it does a good job of creating the same kind of doubt and skepticism that the show does with its players.
In the game, players must go on 'missions' to rack up a prize fund, while one traitor has to murder as many players as they can to get a bigger slice of the final prize fund.
The game is intended for players 12+ and can be played by between 4 and 6 people, though unlike in some games, you can't really create teams of multiple people as you have to wear a blindfold for some sections.
The Traitors Board Game has proven really popular, and in just a few months has found its way into lots of homes. I even know people who own the game that never even watched the show!
If you don't want the whole board game (or already own it), there's another version that's not a board game but a card game, which was also licensed out by the BBC. This one is cheaper and allows for more players, but I can't say I know anyone who's played it and it's made by a different company, so take it with a pinch of salt.
