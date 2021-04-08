What's on TV for Thursday, April 8

Manifest returns to TV last week for a new season, and tonight the Stone family faces a new threat. A girl goes missing on a new episode of Law & Order: SVU tonight, and Hell’s Kitchen heads to Vegas.

Manifest

On a new episode on Manifest, a threat to the Stone family tests Michaela's commitment to play by the rules and forces Grace to make a difficult decision. Meanwhile, Ben has to work with an old rival in order to save an old friend.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

Law & Order: SVU

Tonight on a new episode of Law & Order: SVU, a girl goes missing near a building housing sex offenders, causing the team to have to deal with an angry neighborhood watch group.

Watch at 9pm EDT on NBC

Mom

Tonight on a new episode of Mom, Adam attempts to make amends with a woman from his past and it doesn't go as planned, causing Bonnie to worry. Meanwhile, Tammy decides to visit a steakhouse that she once robbed.

Watch at 9pm EDT on CBS

Grey's Anatomy

Tonight on a new episode of Grey's Anatomy, the Grey Sloan doctors are stuck in the middle of a fight between a newlywed couple who are injured in a car accident and brought to the hospital for treatment.

Watch at 9pm EDT on ABC

Hell's Kitchen

Hell's Kitchen tonight has a Vegas feel. Tonight the remaining four chefs get a challenge fit for Vegas as Gordon turns Hell's Kitchen into a club that they must cater to.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX