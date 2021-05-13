What's on TV for Thursday, May 13

Ben reunites with a duplicitous foe tonight on a new episode of Manifest. Missy's first heartbreak triggers a series of events that lead the Cooper family to the brink on a new episode of Young Sheldon, and the first part of Last Chance Kitchen rejoins the competition tonight on Top Chef.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

Saint Maud

The debut film from writer-director Rose Glass, Saint Maud is a chilling and boldly original vision of faith, madness, and salvation in a fallen world. Maud, a newly devout hospice nurse, becomes obsessed with saving her dying patient’s soul — but sinister forces, and her own sinful past, threaten to put an end to her holy calling.

Watch anytime on Hulu or on Amazon Prime.

Manifest

Tonight on a new episode of Manifest, Ben reunites with a duplicitous foe. Mick and Zeke's dinner party with Jared and his new girlfriend is halted by a calling that ignite the Stone siblings to save the life of one of their own.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

Young Sheldon

On a new episode of Young Sheldon, Missy's first heartbreak triggers a series of events that lead the Cooper family to the brink.

Watch at 8pm EDT on CBS

Some Kind of Heaven

America’s seniors have discovered the fountain of youth. It’s in The Villages, FL. With Some Kind of Heaven, first-time feature director Lance Oppenheim cracks the manicured facade of The Villages, America’s largest retirement community – a massive, self-contained utopia located in Central Florida. Behind the gates of this palm tree-lined fantasyland, the film invests in the dreams and desires of a small group of Villages residents – and one interloper – who are unable to find happiness within the community’s pre-packaged paradise.

Watch anytime on Hulu

Hacks

Hacks explores a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance, a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old. In addition to Smart and Einbinder, “Hacks” stars series regular Carl Clemons-Hopkins and recurring guest stars Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Paul W. Downs, Mark Indelicato, Poppy Liu, Johnny Sibilly, Meg Stalter and Rose Abdoo. The series is created by Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky.

Watch anytime on HBO Max

Top Chef

The winner of the first part of Last Chance Kitchen rejoins the competition tonight on Top Chef, just in time for their "second chance" Quickfire Challenge where the Chefs are tasked with redoing a past failed dish.

Watch at 8pm EDT on Bravo