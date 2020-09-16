What's on TV for Wednesday, September 16

Music fans have some pretty solid options tonight to check out.

Tonight Keith Urban is hosting the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards starting at 8pm. Today is also the premiere of Netflix’s new karaoke-inspired show Sing On! and there’s a new episode of America’s Got Talent tonight.

Beyond all the tunes, tonight NOVA takes on intelligent slime molds, and Guy’s Grocery Games hosts a budget battle.

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

Sing On!

Netflix Original Sing On! Officially premieres today.The eight-episode series is essentially a karaoke game show. On each episode, six contestants belt out hits centered around a specific theme while being judged by a vocal analyzer on how close their rendition is to the original performers. The more they sing in tune, the more cash they add to a collective jackpot worth up to $60,000. The first round is worth $10,000 and lyrics are randomly assigned so contestants must be ready for anything - the highest scoring contestant moves on, while the remaining singers vote one fellow contestant out. For five more rounds, the stakes get higher and the jackpot gets bigger, and the final two contestants face off in a head-to-head battle to win the grand prize.

Watch anytime on Netflix

55th Academy of Country Awards

Tonight Keith Urban is hosting the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards, which honors some of the biggest names in country music as well as some of the emerging talent in the industry. The show is being broadcast live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Watch tonight at 8pm EDT on CBS

America's Got Talent

Tonight is the results show for America’s Got Talent. Only five of the performers from last night will movie on to the finals. If you watch live, tonight you’ll also have one last chance to send your favorite performer along to the next round.

Watch tonight at 8pm EDT on NBC

House of Payne

Tonight on House of Payne, Jazmine gets a lesson on servitude from Ella. Jazmine is pressured to have sex before she is ready. Ella finds out that Curtis may have slept with her sister back in the day.

Watch at 8pm EDT on BET

NOVA

Tonight on NOVA, scientists investigate the bizarre "intelligence" of slime molds, which appear to learn and make decisions without a brain. These cunning, single-celled blobs can navigate mazes and create efficient networks. It is revealed whether they can redefine cognition.

Watch at 9pm on PBS

Guy's Grocery Games

Tonight on Guy's Grocery Games, Guy Fieri invites four superstar chefs for a budget battle. These culinary celebrities get hit with budget after budget, in battle after battle, testing their skill of making a dollar stretch all competition long.

Watch at 9pm on Food Network