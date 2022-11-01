Who slept with Dennis Rodman's wife? The Surreal Life fans react to shocking story

"Like a drunk bull in a china shop, here comes Dennis," Story Daniels says of housemate Dennis Rodman in the October 31 episode of The Surreal Life, and it's a statement that truly sums up the basketball legend's energy in the house thus far this season — and we're only three episodes in.

The Dennis drama began during an elevated dinner — literally. The cast was strapped in and suspended more than 100 feet in the air for a sky-high feast, during which the former b-ball pro announced to the entire group, unprompted: "My teammate f***ed my wife."

The rest of the house was gobsmacked by the seemingly random admission. "Guess what? I had to play with his a**. What the hell? And still win a championship ring. Really? Love it! Thank you," he chaotically continued, raising his glass up in a toast. Rodman didn't specify which teammate nor which of his three former wives — Annie Bakes, Carmen Electra and Michelle Moyer — allegedly participated in the extramarital affair, but fans quickly took to Twitter to do some social-media sleuthing.

"Dennis is charming and weird and wonderful but it seems when he has too much alcohol, his swing is hard," castmate Kim Coles said in a confessional, and when the cast returned to the mansion, viewers saw such proof.

After consuming a good deal of alcohol, a slurring Dennis lashed out at roommate Tamar Braxton, insensitively bringing up her prior suicide attempt. Tamar broke out in sobs, during which the production team separated Dennis from the group. "Let's give them space... she doesn't want to see you right now, I promise," a producer told the athlete.

When fellow cast member August Alsina went to check on Dennis' own well-being, the athlete told him: "I disappoint myself. I built this here... I built this. Aint' nobody outside the world made this here. No one did that. I did this. I gotta deal with this. Now, I gotta dig my way out."

"I'm leaving... dude, I can't do this man. I'll just go home. I'm not in control man," Dennis could later be seen telling producers, one of whom informed the rest of the cast: "I need to take him out of the house... because it's just not healthy."

Will Dennis Rodman be back in The Surreal Life house come next week? Stay tuned!

Who allegedly slept with Dennis Rodman's wife? Fans react to shocking The Surreal Life story

