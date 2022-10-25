Stormy Daniels freaks out The Surreal Life cast (and fans) with haunted doll
Stormy Daniels' creepy toy doll named Susan causes a feud with castmate August Alsina
There are only supposed to be eight castmates on The Surreal Life season 7 — the rebooted series that returned to VH1 on Monday, October 24 after sixteen years —but the celebrities are quickly joined by a surprise guest, and not a welcome one, in the form of Stormy Daniels' toy doll, Susan.
Stormy Daniels, an adult film star who was notably entangled in a Donald Trump sex scandal in 2018, was the last of The Surreal Life season 7 cast members to arrive at the Mexican villa that will serve as their home for the season, joining fellow famous participants actor Frankie Muniz (Malcolm in the Middle), basketball legend Dennis Rodman, beauty Youtuber Manny MUA, actress-comedian Kim Coles (Living Single), singer Tamar Braxton, professional wrestler C.J. Perry and R&B crooner August Alsina.
Given that she was last to arrive, Daniels was left the final bed, sharing a room with Alsina. However, that rooming situation doesn't last long when Stormy introduces the rest of her housemates to Susan, a blonde haunted doll that the self-proclaimed "paranormal investigator" always carries with her for "protection."
The cast is reasonably freaked out by "Susan," which Tamar dubs "the Bride of Chucky," but none more so than August. "You and Susie won't work for me," August tells Stormy. "I moved into my room and that's how I like it."
"She has to have a bed!" Kim sticks up for Stormy, but Daniels doesn't fight him.
"August clearly wants nothing to do with me or Susan and honestly I kind of feel the same at this point," Stormy says in a confessional. "He is the epitome of rude and self-centered...I think he just wants his own room."
August can then be seen moving the extra mattress from his room downstairs to the common area, where Stormy spends the night. "You made people uncomfortable!" she quips to the doll.
Fans react to Stormy Daniel's doll on The Surreal Life:
It wasn't only August Alsina who was freaked out by Stormy's little friend. Here's what people are saying on social media about "Susan."
✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/h9ohpKaAloOctober 25, 2022
Stormy Daniel’s bringing that damn doll to the house 😒😒😒 #wheredidtheygetherfrom #TheSurrealLife #surreallifeOctober 25, 2022
Yo Surreal Life is funny af 😂🥴 i love this cast… that lil doll gotta go though 🫣😶 #TheSurrealLife pic.twitter.com/9UIsmArggLOctober 25, 2022
August being weird in the Surreal Life house early . You burning sage in the middle of the house nobody complain. But stormy and her doll got you uncomfortable. You didn’t like stormy the moment she walked inOctober 25, 2022
Just tuned in to Surreal Life. Why this lady talking to a doll??? #SurrealLife pic.twitter.com/eINGp675qsOctober 25, 2022
@AugustAlsina was not here for @StormyDaniels Doll. He said Bump that. Ya'll gots to go. pic.twitter.com/2hpRG9IEiuOctober 25, 2022
I Agree With August Alsina About Stormy Daniels and Her Energy, Including This Hunted Doll They Need To Go ASAP Fr. #TheSurrealLifeOctober 25, 2022
August Alsina not feeling Stormy Daniels haunted doll and then he gotta share a room with her. Lol #TheSurrealLifeOctober 25, 2022
Not @StormyDaniels bringing this haunted doll and scaring the houseguest 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣love her #surreallife @SurrealLifeVH1October 25, 2022
LMFAOOOOO nah august Alsina is over the weirdo doll #surreallifeOctober 25, 2022
Christina Izzo is the Deputy Editor of My Imperfect Life. More generally, she is a writer-editor covering food and drink, travel, lifestyle and culture in New York City. She was previously the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York.
When she’s not doing all that, she can probably be found eating cheese somewhere.
