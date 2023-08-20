Women's World Cup Final viewers are FURIOUS after shock decision

It was the Women's World Cup Final tonight, which sadly saw the England Lionesses lose out to Spain in the final match.

But there was one key player who caught the attention of the masses, with viewers praising her quick reactions and flair on the pitch.

Mary Earps won the Golden Glove, as well as the hearts of viewers across the world after saving a penalty goal from Spain.

But while there were many fans of Mary's skills on the pitch, they were enraged to discover Nike won't be changing their position on selling a replica shirt.

'Mary Earps won the Golden Glove yet Nike wouldn’t sell her shirt. Today they’ve issued this further statement,' with a copy of the statement.

To which another fan replied, 'It really doesn’t give the impression that they’re listening at all…'

And another wrote, '“…retail version of a goalkeeper jersey’s”??? They can’t even produce a grammatically correct, intelligible press release to justify their decision.'

While another said, 'Could that be more patronising?'

This has really hit a nerve with football fans, with another writing, quoting the statement, 'what a load of absolute rubbish from @nike - a gross insult to the fabulous #MaryEarps.

'My lad says We Want That Shirt!'

'Many, including myself, want her shirt! #Nike owe #MaryEarps an apology. #GoldenGlove winner and no shirt in the shop, shocking! Sort it out @nikefootball,' wrote another.

While another wrote, 'Imagine all the young girls (and boys) inspired by Mary Earps. They'll all be wanting to buy and wear her shirt tomorrow. Oh...'

"I can’t really sugar-coat this in any way, so I am not going to try," Mary told reporters ahead of England’s opening game. "It is hugely disappointing and very hurtful.

"My shirt on the Manchester United website was sold out last season. It was the third-best-selling shirt, so who says it is not selling?"

"It is the young kids I am most concerned about. They are going to say, Mum, Dad, can I have a Mary Earps shirt?’ and they say, ‘I can’t, but I can get you an Alessia Russo 23 or a Rachel Daly 9.’

“What you are saying is that goalkeeping isn’t important, but you can be a striker if you want."