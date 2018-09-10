You can now use voice chat in Fortnite with the latest NVIDIA Shield update

NVIDIA Shield, which is receiving a new software update today, is even better than when it was released in 2015. ( $179 at Amazon

There's a reason why we say the NVIDIA Shield is one of the best streaming boxes you can buy (and definitely is the best if you're all-in on Android ) — and today NVIDIA reminds us why. The Android-based Shield, which launched in 2015, is receiving its 20th update, to Shield Software Experience 7.1.

That's three years of updates on hardware that runs just as well as it did the day it was released. It's not every day you can say that about a tech product, boys and girls.

https://twitter.com/mdrndad/status/1029421194620153856

Anyway. Here's everything you have to look forward to in this new update:

Support for in-game voice chat — including in games like Fortnite — with headsets through the 3.5mm jack on Shield controllers

Better support for keyboards and mice when you're in GeForce NOW, including smoother movements, keyboard shortcuts, and a new section of games that support a keyboard or mouse

More day-and-date releases including Monster Hunter World and F1 2018 , and the upcoming release of Shadow of the Tomb Raider

A new NVIDIA Shield TV companion app that sports a virtual keyboard and mouse that makes entering user names, e-mail addresses and password simple

The return of NVIDIA Share features (Broadcast to Twitch, recording and screenshots)

120Hz modes for supported TVs and monitors

Quick settings for power off, restart and sleep

That's it, folks. Get to updating!

More: How to update NVIDIA Shield