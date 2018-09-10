You can now use voice chat in Fortnite with the latest NVIDIA Shield update
The venerable Android TV box gets its 20th update with Shield Software Experience 7.1
There's a reason why we say the NVIDIA Shield is one of the best streaming boxes you can buy (and definitely is the best if you're all-in on Android ) — and today NVIDIA reminds us why. The Android-based Shield, which launched in 2015, is receiving its 20th update, to Shield Software Experience 7.1.
That's three years of updates on hardware that runs just as well as it did the day it was released. It's not every day you can say that about a tech product, boys and girls.
https://twitter.com/mdrndad/status/1029421194620153856
Anyway. Here's everything you have to look forward to in this new update:
- Support for in-game voice chat — including in games like Fortnite — with headsets through the 3.5mm jack on Shield controllers
- Better support for keyboards and mice when you're in GeForce NOW, including smoother movements, keyboard shortcuts, and a new section of games that support a keyboard or mouse
- More day-and-date releases including Monster Hunter World and F1 2018 , and the upcoming release of Shadow of the Tomb Raider
- A new NVIDIA Shield TV companion app that sports a virtual keyboard and mouse that makes entering user names, e-mail addresses and password simple
- The return of NVIDIA Share features (Broadcast to Twitch, recording and screenshots)
- 120Hz modes for supported TVs and monitors
- Quick settings for power off, restart and sleep
That's it, folks. Get to updating!
