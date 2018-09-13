How to update NVIDIA Shield TV

Android TV is one of those (all-to-rare) instances of Android in which you should be able to expect updates. (Not having phone operators involved is a big part of that.) And when it comes to NVIDIA Shield TV — which is the only Android TV box we recommend — you'll get updates a number of times a year.

Checking for and applying updates to NVIDIA Shield TV is easy. Here's how to do it:

From the home screen, scroll all the way down and choose Settings. Now scroll down to the About section The first entry should be System Upgrade. Choose it. Now choose Check for Upgrade. If an upgrade is available, apply it.

The System Upgrade section also is where you'll choose whether to have upgrades download automatically, notify you that one is available and let you initiate it yourself. If you're not at all worried about download limits, we'd just let the Shield do its thing automatically. Otherwise, you can wait and download when the time is right for you.

But in any event, there's no reason not to apply updates when they're available. Better to be safe than sorry!