Android Central reviews the Xiaomi Mi Laser Projector

The Xiaomi Mi Laser Projector is launching in China and is supposed to be headed to the United States at some point.

Projectors are cool. That's why we write about 'em. But you know what's really cool? Lasers. And even cooler than that? Laser projectors.

Our pals at Android Central have just reviewed the Xiaomi Mi Laser Projector. It's an $1,800 piece of ultra short-throw projector that's launching in China initially — but supposedly will be headed to the United States at some point, too.

Here's the gist:

While the $1,800 price tag may seem like an awful lot for a Xiaomi product, there's plenty to like in the Mi Laser Projector. It goes toe-to-toe with projectors that cost thrice as much, and the image quality as well as brightness are fantastic.

Xiaomi has stated its intent to launch the Mi Laser Projector in the U.S. at some point this year, so you're better off waiting for the official release. A formal launch would mean Play Services out of the box, negating the need for a standalone Android TV box. Xiaomi is increasingly veering toward services as it looks to grow revenue, so it's possible that the Chinese manufacturer will roll out content initiatives aimed at an American audience at the time of launch.

We're definitely going to keep one eye open on this one if and when it launches over here.

Read the full review at AndroidCentral.com