Emmerdale spoilers: Belle Dingle PETRIFIED that she's pregnant

Emmerdale's Belle Dingle needs to get to the chemist in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Belle Dingle has made it clear to Tom that she's not ready to start trying for children.

When she told her husband, who is slowly but surely suffocating Belle in their marriage, he wasn't happy. Not only is he keen to crack on and have kids, he's desperate to have control of his wife and to keep her all to himself.

So Belle's heart almost stops when she realises her period is late. Trying not to escalate her panic, she needs to get her hands on a pregnancy test.

Will she tell Tom or keep it to herself?

Tom is trying to control Belle. (Image credit: ITV)

At hospital, Dawn's nightmare continues.

Given that Evan needs tests, her baby is nil by mouth and is distraught.

Unable to breast feed him, Dawn's in bits as she struggles to soothe her little son.

She and Billy are in bits as the medic suggests Evan may have an autoimmune disease or even leukaemia.

Dawn and Billy are in bits as Evan is taken away for tests. (Image credit: ITV)

Back in the village, having heard about Evan, his granddad Will is rushing to get to the hospital so he can be there for his daughter Dawn.

But en route, he gets held up by a commotion on a country lane.

Ruby and Moira are having a full scale row in the road. Can furious Will get them to drop the petty matter so he can get going?

Will is en route to the hospital when he gets caught up in a country lane… (Image credit: ITV)

… Moira and Ruby who are having a huge row and holding up the traffic. (Image credit: ITV)

Later, Caleb insists Ruby apologises to Moira. Will she comply?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.