Emmerdale spoilers: Belle Dingle PETRIFIED that she's pregnant
Airs Thursday 2nd May 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Belle Dingle needs to get to the chemist in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Belle Dingle has made it clear to Tom that she's not ready to start trying for children.
When she told her husband, who is slowly but surely suffocating Belle in their marriage, he wasn't happy. Not only is he keen to crack on and have kids, he's desperate to have control of his wife and to keep her all to himself.
So Belle's heart almost stops when she realises her period is late. Trying not to escalate her panic, she needs to get her hands on a pregnancy test.
Will she tell Tom or keep it to herself?
At hospital, Dawn's nightmare continues.
Given that Evan needs tests, her baby is nil by mouth and is distraught.
Unable to breast feed him, Dawn's in bits as she struggles to soothe her little son.
She and Billy are in bits as the medic suggests Evan may have an autoimmune disease or even leukaemia.
Back in the village, having heard about Evan, his granddad Will is rushing to get to the hospital so he can be there for his daughter Dawn.
But en route, he gets held up by a commotion on a country lane.
Ruby and Moira are having a full scale row in the road. Can furious Will get them to drop the petty matter so he can get going?
Later, Caleb insists Ruby apologises to Moira. Will she comply?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!