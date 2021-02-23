‘Attenborough’s Life in Colour’: everything you need to know about Sir David Attenborough’s spectacular wildlife series

Nobody showcases the wonders of nature quite like Sir David Attenborough. Now, the veteran broadcaster is back with an epic new BBC1 series Attenborough’s Life in Colour, exploring the impact of colour on the animal kingdom.

Here’s everything you need to know about Attenborough's Life in Colour…

Where can we watch Attenborough’s Life in Colour?

Attenborough’s Life in Colour, which is two parts, starts on Sunday February 28 on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer at 7pm.

What is Attenborough’s Life in Colour about?

The series see Sir David Attenborough examine how colour is vital within the natural world. He looks at how many creatures’ pigmentations and patterns help them attract a mate, beat a rival, hunt their prey or avoid predators.

“For us, colour is a source of beauty and wonder but for animals, it’s a tool for survival,” says Attenborough. “Colours attract attention, blend beautifully with their background and create extraordinary displays.”

Attenborough's Life in Colour also uses state-of-the-art technology to uncover how a variety of creatures can see a wider colour spectrum than humans.

“With new cameras, some developed especially for this series, we can reveal a world which has long been hidden from our eyes and that only some animals can see,” explains Attenborough.

Which animals are featured?

A vibrant mandrill in Attenborough's Life in Colour. (Image credit: BBC/Humble BeeFilms/SeaLight Pictures/Guthrie O'Brien)

A host of creatures from across the globe come under the spotlight, including several birds who are seen displaying their gorgeous colours in a courtship dance to win a mate such as the hummingbird, peacock, bird-of-paradise and flamingo.

Attenborough also profiles mammals such as the Bengal tiger, whose orange fur is nearly invisible to its prey, while the black and white stripes of a zebra are a clever optical illusion to confuse its predators. Footage of male mandrill monkeys shows how their vibrant faces and rumps display their status to their peers. And the presenter also reveals how the iridescent peacock mantis shrimp reflects polarised light to signal to mates and rivals.

A peacock mantis shrimp in Attenborough's Life in Colour. (Image credit: BBC/Humble BeeFilms/SeaLight Pictures/Roy Caldwell)

Is there a trailer?

There certainly is and it's a delight! It sees Attenborough demonstrate the startling difference between how we see a flower or a butterfly and how they are seen through an insect’s eyes. The brightly hued poison-dart frog and the fiddler crab also appear and a camouflaged tiger is shown lying in wait for a deer. A colourful toucan and a dazzling zebra are featured too. “There’s more to this story than meets the eye,” says Attenborough.