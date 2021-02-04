Darcey Bussell's Wild Coasts Of Scotland — everything you need to know about the new More4 show

Darcey Bussell's Wild Coasts Of Scotland is a new travel series for More4 in which the former Royal Ballet star and Strictly judge fulfils a lifetime dream of visiting the Isle of Bute, where her grandfather spent his summers as a boy.

From salt-farming to loom-weaving, here's everything you need to know about what lies ahead on Darcey's island odyssey...

When is Darcey Bussell's Wild Coasts Of Scotland on TV?

Darcey Bussell's Wild Coasts Of Scotland begins on Monday 8 February at 9pm on More4, and consists of four episodes airing weekly. It will also be available on C4 on demand service All 4.

Which islands feature in Darcey Bussell's Wild Coasts Of Scotland?

Although Darcey's ultimate destination is the Isle of Bute, she'll be visiting some other beautiful islands along the way. She begins in episode one on Skye, where she learns how to weave on a loom from a local craftsperson, tries her hand at salt farming, and learns the best way to shuck a scallop.

"Meeting people like Maggie the weaver was beautiful," says Darcey. "I found out why it was so important for her to be so remote, and what her influences were. I thought I would have some decent co-ordination and be able to pick it up, but I was hopeless! Very upsetting."

The second episode of the series sees Darcey stopping off on Uist, while in episode three she visits Islay before finally arriving on Bute in episode four.

"My grandfather was born and brought up in Glasgow, but he spent a lot of his time on the Isles of Bute and Islay," says Darcey. "I'd performed in Glasgow and Edinburgh and Aberdeen, but I'd never been out to the islands. So when C4 asked me if I would be into a programme like this, it was a little bit of magic when it all came together!"

Darcey gets a dance lesson from Skye resident Meena Watts. (Image credit: C4)

Will there be some dancing in the series?

Of course! This is Dame Darcey Bussell we're talking about, after all. In the first episode alone, Darcey gets a lesson in Scottish step-dancing from Skye's Sophie Stephenson, while fellow Skye resident Meena Watts — who runs a salt farm with husband Chris and also teaches Bollywood dance classes — gives Darcey an impromptu lesson on the beach.

