David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived — release date, story and more on Harry Potter doc

If you're a fan of Harry Potter then you've probably seen every "making-of" doc and interview under the sun, but there's one story that you haven't heard, and David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived promises to tell it.

David Holmes was a stuntman in the Harry Potter movies until a tragic accident stopped him in his tracks, and in The Boy Who Lived you'll get to find out more about the life and times of this man.

Both David and Daniel Radcliffe, who produced the documentary, are interviewed in the film.

Made by HBO Documentary Films and Sky TV, it promises not just to be enlightening for Harry Potter fans but also an important look at disability.

You'll be able to watch David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived from Wednesday, November 15 in the US on the HBO channel and Max online, while the UK will receive the doc just a few days later on Saturday, November 18 via Sky Documentaries and NOW.

David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived story

At its core, The Boy Who Lived is a coming-of-age story about David Holmes.

The man was a gymnast when he was young, and because of that was picked to act as Daniel Radcliffe's stunt double in every single one of the subsequent movies too. As a result, the two boys became close friends.

However on the first Deathly Hallows movie, the penultimate of the series, Holmes was injured. He was paralyzed because of the spine injury he received, and his life changed forever.

David said via Instagram: "Being a stuntman was my calling in life, and doubling Harry was the best job in the world. In January 2009, I had a stunt rehearsal accident that changed my life forever. This film tells the story of not just my achievements in front of camera, but also the challenges I face every day, and my overall attitude to life after suffering a broken neck.



"In the turbulent world we find ourselves living in right now, I would like to quote Harry; 'we are only as strong as we are united, as weak as we are divided'.



"I am only able to live because of the united love and support that I am fortunate enough to have had. And it is thanks to this love and support that I am able to share my journey with you all."