Legacy of Spies: everything we know

By published

Legacy of Spies will be based on a number of the famous author's espionage novels

Matthew MacFadyen is set to star in Legacy of Spies
Matthew MacFadyen is set to star in Legacy of Spies (Image credit: Alamy)

Matthew MacFadyen is due to play George Smiley in Legacy of Spies, an upcoming espionage series based on the work of iconic author, John le Carré.

The Succession star will take on the spymaster played by Gary Oldman in 2011 film Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, and Rupert Davies, Alec Guinness and Denholm Elliott in other screen adaptations.

The project is believed to be an amalgamation of a number of le Carré's novels, including “The Spy Who Came In From The Cold,” “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,” and “The Honorable Schoolboy,” as well as others and some unpublished work.

The series draws on the title of le Carré's novel, completed three years before he died at the age of 89 in 2020, with initial scripts written by the author's son Stephen Cornwell and Clarissa Ingram.

Here's everything we know about Legacy of Spies...

Legacy of Spies release date

Filming has yet to begin on this project so it could be a few years before we see it on our screens. The show is also without a broadcaster at this stage, although Variety reports it has been pitched to buyers in the UK and US, with "multiple offers on the table".

Legacy of Spies plot

Legacy of Spies is the title of le Carré's final novel published in 2017, however, George Smiley was only a supporting character in that book.

As such, the series is thought to be an amalgamation of the author's other notable works, such as “The Spy Who Came In From The Cold,” “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,” and “The Honorable Schoolboy”.

A career intelligence officer with "The Circus" (the British overseas intelligence agency), Smiley was the leading character in all of these works, and it's believed the show will also draw upon some of these other novels, as well as some of le Carré's unpublished work.

This has led some fans to suggest the series might be a sweeping tale that joins all of the author's works, many of which had George Smiley as a central character, together in one narrative arc.

The show will be produced by The Ink Factory, the production company founded by Simon and Stephen Cornwell, two sons of the famous author whose real name was David Cornwell.

Legacy of Spies cast

Matthew MacFadyen is in line to play famous spymaster, George Smiley, however some have suggested the English star — who plays Mr Darcy in 2005 film Pride and Prejudice — isn't a natural piece of casting.

Written as the antithesis of famous spy, James Bond, George Smiley was short and "breathtakingly ordinary", while the MacFadyen cuts a more dashing figure and stands at 6"2 ft.

Yet we're sure the actor — who won Emmys for his role as Tom Wambsgans in Succession — will bring something new to the role.

There's no news yet on who'll be joining him in the Legacy of Spies cast, but we'll be sure to let you know as soon as we hear anything...

Legacy of Spies trailer

There's no trailer for this one yet, but we'll be sure to post it here as soon as it lands.

CATEGORIES
Sean Marland
Sean Marland

Sean is a Senior Feature writer for TV Times, What's On TV and TV & Satellite Week, who also writes for whattowatch.com. He's been covering the world of TV for over 15 years and in that time he's been lucky enough to interview stars like Ian McKellen, Tom Hardy and Kate Winslet. His favourite shows are I'm Alan Partridge, The Wire, Wolf Hall and Succession and in his spare time he enjoys drinking tea, doing crosswords and watching football. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about tv shows
Kevin Bacon (Hub Halloran), Beth Grant (Kitty Halloran) in The Bondsman

The Bondsman: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Kevin Bacon series
Ellen Pompeo as Kristine Barnett at a podium in Good American Family

Good American Family review: Ellen Pompeo struggles to shed Meredith Grey in true crime drama
Kevin Bacon (Hub Halloran), Beth Grant (Kitty Halloran) in The Bondsman

The Bondsman: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Kevin Bacon series
See more latest
Most Popular
Kevin Bacon (Hub Halloran), Beth Grant (Kitty Halloran) in The Bondsman
The Bondsman: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Kevin Bacon series
An image of Ian Hislop and Paul Merton smiling jovially behind-the-scenes on the set of Have I Got News for You.
Have I Got News for You season 69: release date, star guests and everything we know
Press shot of Crongton cast standing in front of high rise flats
Crongton: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know about the new comedy-drama
Colourful Big Brother 2024 logo on a yellow background
Celebrity Big Brother 2025: latest news, rumoured line up, hosts and everything we know
Chris Chibnall will adapt his own novel for ITV drama Death at the White Hart
Death at the White Hart: everything we know
Neil and Martin&#039;s Bon Voyage
Neil and Martin’s Bon Voyage: release date, trailer, itinerary, interview and everything we know
Kerry Washington in Shadow Force
Shadow Force: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Kerry Washington action movie
Host Scott Conant in House of Knives
House of Knives: release date, cast, premise and everything we know about the Food Network series
Nikki Amuka-Bird staring into camera in I Jack Wright
I, Jack Wright: cast, plot, filming locations and everything we know
Love Island Logo
Love Island 2025: latest news, host, narrator and everything we know
News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch