Legacy of Spies: everything we know
Legacy of Spies will be based on a number of the famous author's espionage novels
Matthew MacFadyen is due to play George Smiley in Legacy of Spies, an upcoming espionage series based on the work of iconic author, John le Carré.
The Succession star will take on the spymaster played by Gary Oldman in 2011 film Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, and Rupert Davies, Alec Guinness and Denholm Elliott in other screen adaptations.
The project is believed to be an amalgamation of a number of le Carré's novels, including “The Spy Who Came In From The Cold,” “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,” and “The Honorable Schoolboy,” as well as others and some unpublished work.
The series draws on the title of le Carré's novel, completed three years before he died at the age of 89 in 2020, with initial scripts written by the author's son Stephen Cornwell and Clarissa Ingram.
Here's everything we know about Legacy of Spies...
Legacy of Spies release date
Filming has yet to begin on this project so it could be a few years before we see it on our screens. The show is also without a broadcaster at this stage, although Variety reports it has been pitched to buyers in the UK and US, with "multiple offers on the table".
Legacy of Spies plot
Legacy of Spies is the title of le Carré's final novel published in 2017, however, George Smiley was only a supporting character in that book.
As such, the series is thought to be an amalgamation of the author's other notable works, such as “The Spy Who Came In From The Cold,” “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,” and “The Honorable Schoolboy”.
A career intelligence officer with "The Circus" (the British overseas intelligence agency), Smiley was the leading character in all of these works, and it's believed the show will also draw upon some of these other novels, as well as some of le Carré's unpublished work.
This has led some fans to suggest the series might be a sweeping tale that joins all of the author's works, many of which had George Smiley as a central character, together in one narrative arc.
The show will be produced by The Ink Factory, the production company founded by Simon and Stephen Cornwell, two sons of the famous author whose real name was David Cornwell.
Legacy of Spies cast
Matthew MacFadyen is in line to play famous spymaster, George Smiley, however some have suggested the English star — who plays Mr Darcy in 2005 film Pride and Prejudice — isn't a natural piece of casting.
Written as the antithesis of famous spy, James Bond, George Smiley was short and "breathtakingly ordinary", while the MacFadyen cuts a more dashing figure and stands at 6"2 ft.
Yet we're sure the actor — who won Emmys for his role as Tom Wambsgans in Succession — will bring something new to the role.
There's no news yet on who'll be joining him in the Legacy of Spies cast, but we'll be sure to let you know as soon as we hear anything...
Legacy of Spies trailer
There's no trailer for this one yet, but we'll be sure to post it here as soon as it lands.
