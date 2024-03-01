A Killer Paradox episode 6 recap: Chon meets Lee

A Killer Paradox episode 6 picks up after the shocking explosion which has left Yong-jae in the hospital. It focuses on a new, intriguing character called Song Chon.

As Lee grows closer to Roh Bin, also known under the handle Only For Heroes, Song Chon has appeared on the scene. He was most recently spotted at the sight of the explosion, and it soon becomes apparent that he's involved in this underground organization too.

Lee is very deep in this vigilante justice now, agreeing to work alongside Roh Bin and kill people they consider to be deserving of it. And he soon realizes Chon is involved in this too.

Here's what happened in episode 6...

Who is Song Chon?

This episode focuses more on the mysterious newcomer Song Chon, who we see removing gloves to reveal that his fingertips are completely black. He takes care of them with ointment and monologues about ridding the world of "bad people".

Meanwhile, Yong-jae is in hospital following the explosion. He calls Detective Jang and expresses frustration about what happened, mentioning that he saw Song Chon outside Sang-min's apartment.

Detective Jang acknowledges what he's saying but instructs him to take care of his health and not to do anything rash. He is currently at a different hospital visiting his father, where his mother scolds him for taking work calls. He is then faced with a decision about whether or not they should put his father on life support.

Meanwhile, Lee is on a train and notices a man groping the girl next to him. However, he doesn't do anything about it and once he's off the train, he goes to play video games at an internet cafe.

Roh Bin comes home to find Song Chon already inside. We learn that the two have worked together previously and that Chon wants to meet Lee, but Bin tells him he's already gone off-grid. As he’s leaving, Bin tries to attack Chon but fails.

At the internet cafe, Lee’s neck prickles when another man sits next to him. But, just like the train incident, he chooses not to do anything about it even though the man could be a worthy next target.

Yong-jae ignores Detective Jang's order and visits Roh Bin's house, having discharged himself from the hospital. He runs into Chon, and the two fight, with Chon throwing Yong-jae out the window.

Meanwhile, Roh Bin shows up at the police station and says he’ll only speak to Jang, who agrees to see him. He tells him all about Chon, blaming him for the gas explosion in Busan as well. While this is happening, Chon is in a car, stuck in traffic, when he notices a young couple being rude to a taxi driver.

Roh Bin agrees to tell Jang everything if he helps deal with Chon but Jang refuses to work with him. On a building rooftop, Chon has confronted the couple from earlier. Chon leaves with a confession note written in blood.

The new police captain visits Jang since he knows the most about Song Chon. He fetches Roh Bin’s documents as well as details about a case in Mopko, the young couple Chon killed.

It turns out the woman was the granddaughter of the Buyeon Construction CEO, which is a big company in the city. Given the man's influence, whoever solves the case will be rewarded handsomely.

Meanwhile, Bin approaches Buyeon Construction to help the police catch Chon. While there, he gets a call for Lee who is asking for more information about Chon. He explains that he made him the same offer as Lee, but Chon was sadistic and killed people for no reason, and now he appears to be on a rampage.

Lee tells Bin to set up a meeting between them. Chon, who’s going through his collection of confession notes from his victims, gets a message that Tang wants to meet him too.

Chon video calls Lee and gives him directions to a coffee shop. In another building, Bin is waiting with the men from Buyeon Construction who want to get hold of Chon. He tries to call Lee but he doesn’t pick up. Lee finds Chon waiting for him inside the café, where he asks him about his abilities.

Chon is fascinated by Lee’s ability but warns him about trusting Bin too much, offering him the chance to work with him instead. He refuses, and Chon claps a hand on Lee's shoulder. Something seems to snap in him and he threatens Chon with a knife, who stops him, telling him that he's "not a hero, just a killer".

Buyeon Construction’s men interrupt Chon from doing anything else, ganging up on him and allowing Lee to escape. He runs out and releases Bin as well. Bin asks Lee to keep trusting him before they hear a gunshot from above.