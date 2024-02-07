A Killer Paradox: release date, plot, cast and everything we know

A Killer Paradox is a Netflix K-drama about the dangerous conflict between Lee Tang and a dogged detective.

Lee Tang's life is turned upside down when the submissive college student ends up fighting back for once in his life and ends up killing a person. Soon, he finds himself under the watchful eye of Detective Jang.

However, Lee's attitude suddenly takes a turn when he realizes his first victim was a malicious serial killer, and he decides to become an agent of "justice", taking out more evildoers whilst Jang is on his tail.

Here's everything you need to know about A Killer Paradox...

A Killer Paradox starts streaming on Netflix on Friday, February 9.

How many episodes of A Killer Paradox will there be?

Netflix has confirmed that the first series of A Killer Paradox is comprised of eight episodes.

A Killer Paradox cast

Detective Jang Nan-gam. (Image credit: Song Kyoung Sub/Netflix)

A Killer Paradox stars Choi Woo-shik as Lee Tang, the average college student who becomes an accidental killer.

Son Suk-ku co-stars as Detective Jang Nan-gam, the investigator hot on Lee's heels.

In addition, A Killer Paradox also features:

Lee Hee-jun as Song Chon

Hyun Bong-sik

Nam Jin-bok

Kim Geum-soon

Han Sang-kyung

A Killer Paradox plot

A Killer Paradox is a story about the psychological cat-and-mouse game between an everyday student who finds himself killing evildoers and a detective trying to bring him to justice.

A more in-depth Netflix summary reads: "The story begins when Lee Tang, a submissive man who doesn’t normally fight back, accidentally kills a person. Haunted by fear and guilt, Lee is constantly on edge, and the detective, Jang Nan-gam, is suddenly on his tail. The psychological warfare is carried out between the two with Jang keeping a close eye on changes in Lee’s demeanor.

"Just as Lee decides to turn himself in, the news that comes on instantly changes the atmosphere: The victim of Lee’s first murder is a malicious serial killer. There’s a noticeable shift in Lee’s character, evolving from a murderer into a condemner. The plot explores themes such as morality, justice, and personal transformation, with Lee’s evolution from a regular guy to a self-proclaimed judge of justice."

It's based on the original webtoon of the same name (penned by KKomabi) and has been brought to life with Lee Chang-hee (Strangers From Hell, The Vanished) serving as director.

Is there A Killer Paradox trailer?

The first tease for A Killer Paradox arrived in mid-January. It shows us our mild-mannered star, Lee Tang, who inadvertently becomes a killer after being hassled in the street. It also hints at the cat-and-mouse game between Lee and the detective who is on his trail. Check it out below:

The full A Killer Paradox trailer dives deeper into the story. Lee's plagued by guilt over his actions, but when he realizes that his target "deserved to die", his demeanor seems to change, and we're invited to ask whether he's a "Godsent Hero" or an "Unpunished Sinner".

Netflix has also released a making-of featurette about the new series which offers a more in-depth look at the characters from the new series. You can find that below, too: