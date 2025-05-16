Netflix adds 'spellbinding' romantic mystery period thriller based on hit book

Netflix has added Dear Hongrang, a big-budget mystery melodrama from South Korea based on a popular book.

Set in the 1392-1910 Joseon Dynasty, the story follows Hongrang (Lee Jae-wook), the long-lost son of a powerful Joseon merchant, who emerges from the shadows with hidden secrets.

Cho Bo-ah as Jae-i (Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix teases: “As he makes his unexpected return, having vanished in childhood, the narrative promises a whirlwind of emotions, weaving romance and suspense."

Cho Bo-ah plays Jae-yi, a woman torn between doubt and love for her enigmatic step-brother, Hongrang. "Their fates become inextricably linked in a tale that masterfully explores love, friendship, and destiny," tease the makers.

But is Hongrang really who he says he is? Lee Jae-wook, speaking at a press conference, said: "The viewers will have doubts about whether Hongrang is real or not." So there's a mixture of love and suspicion between the pair.

Dear Hongrang is billed as a "spellbinding experience," and, judging by the trailer (above), it certainly looks stunning.

It is based on Jing Da-hye’s novel "Tandem: Swallowing Gold". Swallowing Gold refers to an ancient capital punishment which saw the poor victim having to swallow gold.

The series is directed by Kim Hong-sun, whose other Netflix projects include Money Heist: Joint Economic Area and The Guest.

“This project is based on a novel. I read the book in one sitting. People often talk about fate, but the characters in the story have no intention of following their destined paths. The strength of the story is what led me to take on the role of director,” said Kim Hong-sun at a press conference.

He added: “I felt a sense of duty to showcase the beauty of Korea, so I tried to stay as historically accurate as possible."

Is Dear Hongrang worth a watch?

Lee Jae-wook as Hongrang (Image credit: Netflix)

If you’re into your period dramas and love a good romance, then this could be for you. You're going to need subtitles, assuming you can’t speak Korean, so that might put off some viewers. We have to say, rarely have we seen a series that looks quite so visually stunning and that lends the series an appeal. Also, if you generally enjoy South Korean productions, then this also looks like one to add to your watchlist.

Dear Hongrang is on Netflix globally now.