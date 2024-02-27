A Killer Paradox episode 4 recap: An unlikely partnership

A Killer Paradox episode 4 starts to answer more burning questions, with protagonist Lee Tang investigating the mysterious Only For Heroes alias who keeps contacting him.

Meanwhile, Detective Jang is trying to figure out just what is going on with these killings, still not entirely trusting of Lee Tang. A lot has changed since we left these to characters, with the station under pressure and Lee leaving his job at the convenience store, where he goes on to team up with someone in secret, lying to his family about his whereabouts.

Here's what happened in A Killer Paradox episode 4...

Only For Heroes

Episode 4 opens with a group of friends coming out of a restaurant after a celebration. One man splits off from the group, and because he is drunk, calls for a driver to come and drive him home.

The man who arrives is wearing a hoodie with the familiar Only For Heroes logo we keep seeing. He gets in the car and falls asleep, being woken up by a call on his phone from the real driver, who is confused because he can't find anyone. The man realizes they're going the wrong way, and we cut to his body floating down the river, having been killed by the mysterious driver.

Meanwhile, Yeong visits the convenience store owner. The owner withdraws his complaint against Lee and we learn that Lee’s family paid him the money he was owed.

Chung-jin officially retires from the police. A special investigations unit has been created for the murders, but four months later, they still have nothing. Detective Jang claims it was all for show, believing all the murders were the work of one person but others disagree with him.

Elsewhere, in a room filled with superhero merchandise, a young man discusses a murder case online. His name is Roh Bin. Jang visits him and shows him the details of several murder cases, and Bin says that there is a possibility it’s a serial killer. Unbeknownst to him, Jan has his colleague listening in on their whole conversation. When Bin accidentally reveals he has illegally hacked into a network Jang tells his colleague to get Bin to the station.

At the station, Jang convinces his captain to let him deal with Bin. But they have no evidence and are forced to let him go, and Jang drives Bin home. He tells him that they have no leads into the recent murders and if he knows something, he must tell him immediately. Later on, Jang spots Rex, Yeo-ok's dog who was taken away after she was found dead.

Somebody comes to Roh Bin’s house to deliver food and it turns out to be Lee, and it looks like they've started working together. Bin tells him to be careful, and on the way out, Jang's colleague Yong-jae stops Lee to ask which apartment he's been delivering things to.

Yong-jae chases Lee while Jang storms into Roh Bin’s house. He demands to know if Bin has been picking out the victims and pressures him to reveal where Lee Tang is. Meanwhile, Yong-jae brings the delivery man to the station, but it's the wrong person. Jang gets an angry phone call.

We learn that Roh Bin has cameras set up in his apartment and videos of Jang beating him up during a visit have been posted online. The captain is furious about this, worrying about what it will do to the station's reputation.

A flashback to four months ago. Lee packs his bags and leaves, leaving a letter to his family saying he’s gone to Canada. He promises to come back as a better person but he ends up sleeping at the railway station. He starts looking for Only For Heroes online but can’t find anything, but on one fateful day, Roh Bin approaches him, introducing himself as the mysterious Only For Heroes.

Roh Bin takes Lee to his home and suggests they work together. He claims to be a sidekick like Robin from Batman and Robin (which is why he legally changed his name to Roh Bin). He knows all about the murders Lee committed, including how they've all turned out to be criminals or bad people who "deserve" to die. Bin offers him money and says they can work together.

The next morning, Roh Bin and Lee discuss things, believing that he has a "power" to help him kill the right people. He shows him a hidden room containing weapons and files, and a jacket with the Only For Heroes brand.

Lee wears the jacket and goes for a walk, bumping into Prosecutor Ji. He feels the urge to kill rising and then decides to pose as his driver. Later, he has the prosecutor tied up and tries to find out what crimes he’s committed. Bin arrives and taps into Ji’s phone, where they find videos that prove the prosecutor sexually assaulted women.

This is enough evidence for Lee, who stabs Ji with no remorse. Both the men watch his body float away, mirroring the scene from the beginning of the episode and revealing it to be Lee.

Over time, Lee begins to commit more murders and becomes confident in his ability to root out the bad guys, building up his strength so he can take people down more easily while being supported by Roh Bin.

The episode ends with Jang and his entire team getting a massive telling-off, which results in Jang getting laid off due to recent scandals and misconduct. At the end of the episode, a cop named Song Chon visits the Chinese restaurant where Lee now works, and asks about him.