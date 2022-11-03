Big Sky season 3 episode 7: murder runs in the family

NOTE: This post contains spoilers for Big Sky season 3 episode 7 "Come Get Me." Check out our recap of Big Sky season 3 episode 6 to help catch up.

At the end of last week’s episode of Big Sky, Buck (Rex Linn) killed Mary (Sofia Embid) after she figured out that Sunny (Reba McEntire) had lied about Paige (Madalyn Horcher). This week the two had to come up with a plan to hide their involvement in her death. They decided the best thing to do would be to frame Luke (Anirudh Pisharody) for killing Mary and Paige.

Since Paige hasn’t been found or heard from, everyone assumes she’s dead and Luke was the last person to see her, so it makes sense to set him up for both crimes. They plan a last minute Supermoon night hike for the campers so everyone can discover Mary’s body and Paige’s bag at the same time.

As they are repositioning the body, Buck gets blood on his hands. He wipes some of it off, but then smells some of the blood on his hands. He was very quick to kill Mary, so all this could mean Buck’s history is more checkered than he lets on.

The Bleeding Heart Murders

Denise (Dedee Pfeiffer) comes back from a quick trip to get a drink and a lottery scratch off ticket to find the office has been broken into. She sees broken glass and blood on the floor. When she cautiously starts to look around, she sees a man in a ski mask digging through files. She hides under the desk until he leaves.

When looking around for evidence and any other damage, Denise sees on the board where Cassie has hung clippings, photos and other information about Blair Lucan’s death the man has drawn a heart and written, "Come get me," in blood.

When Cassie (Kylie Bunbury), Arlen (Jensen Ackles) and Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) review the security footage, they can’t ID the man who broke in but realize he must be connected to the Bleeding Heart Murders.

Cassie is trying to tie the murders to the death of the hiker after seeing a similar heart carved in a tree near the body. Plus he was killed in almost the exact spot where Blair Lucan was killed 20 years ago. The three begin to work the Bleeding Heart Murders case, starting with the murder of Blair.

Suspect 'D'

While reviewing the files, they find that an unnamed suspect, "Suspect D," is missing. They track down former sheriff Roman Cobb (Dorian Harewood), who was the last one to have the file. He admits he took the file under pressure from the suspect’s father.

The suspect, Joe Walker, was the son of a powerful local businessman. Hiram Walker put a lot of pressure on Roman to bury any sign of his son’s involvement. Because he was Blair’s boyfriend and with her on prom night when she was murdered, he was a primary suspect.

But when Hoyt and Arlen find Joe, who has a long record and is making meth, he tells them that Blair’s dad should be the suspect. After finding out that Joe and Blair planned to run away after graduation her dad, Del Lucan, was really angry with Blair the night she was killed.

Cassie and Denise go to the site where Mark’s body was found looking for the original heart carved into a tree and find it, along with a bumble bee necklace that belonged to Blair.

When Cassie goes to talk to Del Lucan she realizes he’s the one who broke into her office by the bandage on his arm. He admits he did, but said that he did it because he wanted to get her attention and get someone to investigate the case again. Denise had made a post about the case in an old online forum and that tipped Del off to the fact that Cassie was investigating the case again.

Connecting the dots

While Cassie is looking around Del Lucan’s place, she finds a board similar to her own with clippings and information about Blair’s murder. There’s a sketch on the board of a teenager who was seen in the woods the night Blair was killed, which Cassie instantly recognizes. She pulls up the sketch of the man she saw driving the blue and white Suburban the night Mark was killed. It’s the same person. Walter (Seth Gabel). Is Walter the serial killed responsible for the Bleeding Heart Murders?

Double the risk, double the fee

Donno (Ryan O’Nan) feels uneasy about the job he and Tonya (Jamie-Lynn Sigler) are doing and wants to cut their losses. Instead, Tonya decides to set up a meeting with their employer to ask for more money. She believes since they’re taking double the risk with other people looking for Luke and Paige, they should get double the fee.

They meet their employer, Tony (West Liang), who brings along guest stars and country music legends Lyle Lovett as Tex and Darius Rucker as Possum, who are working with him. Tonya and Donno are told to kill Luke and find Paige, if she’s not already dead.

Everybody is looking for Luke

Luke can feel that the noose is tightening with Avery knowing about the money they stole and watching him closely, as well as everyone else looking at him suspiciously. He tells Emily (Cree Cicchino) that he’s getting out and heads off into the woods with a pack of his stuff. Emily follows him, but soon gets lost.

She finds Mary’s body and Paige’s bag in the dark woods and screams. As she runs for help she finds Buck. He had been clearing the trail for the Supermoon hike. He ends up bringing Emily back to camp, with Mary’s body and Paige’s bag. Back at the camp, Sunny and Buck immediately throw suspicion at Luke and everyone agrees that Luke needs to be found.

But Luke has a more immediate problem than being a suspect in a Mary’s murder. As he is fleeing the camp he runs into Paige. Paige keeps Luke’s attention on her, but Walter is behind Luke with a hatchet. Is this it for Luke? That won’t be revealed until next week.

Big Sky has new episodes Wednesdays on ABC. Stream the latest episodes on-demand on Hulu.