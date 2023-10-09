Boiling Point episode 2 recap: New menu day

This article contains spoilers for Boiling Point episode 2.

The Boiling Point TV series got off to a stressful start in the very first episode, but the team at Point North found themselves under even more pressure in the second installment. Expectations for the team were already sky-high, but last-minute ingredient changes meant that the high-pressure environment really did hit boiling point after all, leading to a medical emergency behind the scenes.

Here's our full breakdown of everything that happened in Boiling Point episode 2.

Prepping for dinner

Andy makes a big step towards recovery. (Image credit: BBC / Boiling Point TV Limited)

Boiling Point episode 2 opens with Emily serving up breakfast for herself and Jamie, who's still staying with her. He's very stressed about service as he's got his first dessert on the new menu, and wants it to go down well. Emily leaves him on his own to go to church for her Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

Andy attends the AA meeting as well. He doesn't introduce himself to the rest of the group but goes up to Emily afterward to ask her how long it took her to speak in her meetings. She tells him it took her three and a half years before she opened up 13 years ago. She also assures Andy that he is in a much better place in life than she was at that time. He also asks if she'd be willing to be his sponsor if he continues to attend, and she happily accepts.

Elsewhere, Carly is hard at work in her mum's kitchen testing whether her new venison dish is up to scratch. Vivian wanders in, complains that Carly has made a mess, and refuses to sample the new dish before breakfast.

We then join the crew during prep for dinner service. Johnny is still lacking a lot of skills, so she asks Bolton to oversee him and teach him new stuff where he can; he in turn makes a pitch for the vacant sous chef role.

Carly receives an ingredient delivery which is completely wrong; she's got 7.5 kg of apple sauce, rather than applewood chips, and is missing other ingredients. Plus, she's received frozen meat instead of fresh, which she's not very pleased about.

Before service, the whole crew has a team meeting. Carly assures them she'll explain how they'll serve the entire new menu and work around the supply issues, and asks the servers to push the desserts because Jamie's got his first one on the menu. They also briefly note that it's Dean's birthday, and give him a present.

Service starts

Bolton starts mocking Johnny's lack of skills. (Image credit: BBC / Boiling Point TV Limited)

Dinner service gets underway with Bolton landing Johnny (who's still making mistakes) in trouble after telling him to sample Carly's venison on shift.

Outside, Billy is flirting with one of the customers at the bar. Robyn stops by to tell him it really bothers her and asks him to stop; he says he's just trying to land a good tip but assures her he'll pack it in if it upsets her. Musa has apparently put in a request to be moved into the kitchen, but Carly tells him she's considering it.

Bolton continues to lay into Johnny about his lack of kitchen skills. Meanwhile, Jamie is stressing about his desserts. Emily does her best to help him calm his nerves... but then he spots Musa bringing two of them back into the kitchen. They've barely been touched, and Jamie assumes it's because the diners hated them, though Musa says they were probably just full. Jake tastes one and tells him it's amazing.

One of Robyn's tables asks if she will speak to a loud and obnoxious couple in the restaurant. She asks Dean to get Musa to do it, as he's been looking after them, but Dean tells her to do it herself as he wants to see some "supervisor material" from her. She politely asks if they can remain quiet, but they don't respond kindly and demand more drinks.

Problem diners

Carly confronts some very rude customers. (Image credit: BBC / Boiling Point TV Limited)

Jamie's anxiety is getting worse, and he's seriously running behind on his desserts. Carly tells him they look amazing but needs him to speed up. She asks Emily (who is working on a birthday cake for Dean) to help him out.

Johnny spots Bolton burning some of his own meat; Bolton warns him to act on his own initiative next time, rather than waiting for Bolton to take it out of the oven.

Carly loses her temper when Kit brings her venison dish back into the kitchen. She demands to know why the diners sent it back; when Kit just says "they didn't like it", she lays into the young server for not selling the dish properly and not asking for specific enough feedback and decides to walk out there herself.

In the dining room, Carly is surprised by a group of her friends who'd come to check the restaurant out. They are full of praise for Point North and the new menu, but are a little upset that the restaurant seems to be taking all of Carly's focus. One of them is pregnant (much to Carly's shock), and they're determined to lock Carly down for her baby shower.

The happy reunion is interrupted by the loud couple who have continued to cause trouble. Dean approaches the table and asks them to calm down, but they grow worse and complain that they've waited ages for their dessert.

Carly goes to confront them, prompting many of the team to come out to support her. The couple makes a big scene and Carly asks them to leave the premises.

Back in the kitchen, Bolton thanks Johnny for having his back and supporting the team in the dining room and offers to teach him some new stuff. He then speaks to Carly and says that he thinks Johnny could take over his section if he were to be promoted to the vacant sous chef position.

Jamie's emergency

Jamie's medical emergency shocks the kitchen. (Image credit: BBC / Boiling Point TV Limited)

Emily is struggling to find Jamie in the kitchen. She finds Johnny waiting for the toilet; when he says he's not getting a response, she urges Johnny to get into the cubicle as she thinks Jamie is self-harming again.

Johnny breaks down the door and finds Jamie slumped against the toilet. He immediately starts trying to administer first aid, urging urges Emily to call an ambulance. Emily goes to tell Carly and hands the phone to Jake. Carly does her best to keep the kitchen moving whilst also comforting Emily.

An ambulance finally arrives, and Jamie is whisked away with Emily by his side. Bolton asks Johnny how he knew what to do, and the new chef tells him he was previously in the army. He begins to think about all the abuse he'd hurled at Jamie during the shift, but Johnny urges him not to blame himself for what happened that night.

Carly speaks to the rest of the kitchen and thanks them for sticking out till the end of a very difficult shift. She promises to update them about Jamie's condition when she gets any news, and says they're not expected to stick around for clean-up; Dean echoes the same sentiment for his front-of-house team.

Good news

Emily gets an update about Jamie's condition. (Image credit: BBC / Boiling Point TV Limited)

Emily stays at the hospital for any news about Jamie. When he's out of surgery, she's allowed to sit by his bedside, where she waits for him to wake up.

The rest of the team remains behind to help clean down. Bolton tells Carly she should be proud of her menu and notes that the venison dish completely sold out.

The group then gathers in the dining room to bring out Dean's birthday cake. Carly spots Liam enter the building, and they have a meeting about the evening.

Liam says he doesn't think the business will be liable for what happened to Jamie, but Carly says they still have a duty of care to their staff and blames the ingredient changes (which it appears he made) for causing undue pressure in the kitchen.

She tries to open a dialogue with him about not making massive changes like ordering frozen meat without telling her, but he coolly congratulates them for "managing" to complete service before leaving.

Jamie finally opens his eyes. Emily tells him he has nothing to apologize for but says she wants to know how she can better support him in the future.

In the restaurant, Carly finds a one-star review online from the obnoxious diners, and it looks like she's considering finally reaching out to Andy after all this time. Dean opens his presents, and Emily stops by an off-license and buys a bottle of wine on the way home.